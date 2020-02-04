5A Top 10 Boys

1. Dorman

2. Irmo

3. Mauldin

4. Northwestern

5. Byrnes

6. Wade Hampton (G)

7. Fort Dorchester

8. Ashley Ridge

9. Dutch Fork

10. Westside

5A Top 10 Girls

1. Clover

2. Irmo

3. Goose Creek

4. Westside

5. Sumter

6. TL Hanna

7. Wando

8. Rock Hill

9. Spartanburg

10. Byrnes

4A Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. AC Flora

3. Aiken

4. Lower Richland

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Travelers Rest

7. Wren

8. Marlboro County

9. Greenville

10. Daniel

4A Girls Top 10

1. Westwood

2. North Augusta

3. Orangeburg Wilkinson

4. Wilson

5. South Pointe

6. Crestwood

7. Bluffton Ridge

8. Ridge View

9. Travelers Rest

10. Greenville

3A Boys Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Seneca

4. Marion

5. Union County

6. Chapman

7. Georgetown

8. Indian Land

9. Edisto

10. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

3A Girls Top 10

1. Marion

2. Bishop England

3. Keenan

4. Manning

5. Seneca

6. Dillon

7. Camden

8. Woodruff

9. Clinton

10. May River

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Christ Church

3. Lee Central

4. North Charleston

5. Whale Branch

6. Abbeville

7. East Clarendon

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Johnsonville

10. Southside Christian/Calhoun County

2A Girls Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Latta

4. East Clarendon

5. Saluda

6. Woodland

7. Lee Central

8. St. Joseph's

9. North Charleston

10. Mullins

1A Boys Top 10

1. Charleston Math & Science

2. Great Falls

3. Scott's Branch

4. McCormick

5. Military Magnet

6. HKT

7. High Point

8. Wagner-Salley

9. Dixie

10. CE Murray

1A Girls Top 10

1. Estill

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Lake View

4. Military Magnet

5. High Point Academy

6. Cross

7. McCormick

8. Timmonsville

9. Denmark-Olar

10. McBee

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

