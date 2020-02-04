5A Top 10 Boys
1. Dorman
2. Irmo
3. Mauldin
4. Northwestern
5. Byrnes
6. Wade Hampton (G)
7. Fort Dorchester
8. Ashley Ridge
9. Dutch Fork
10. Westside
5A Top 10 Girls
1. Clover
2. Irmo
3. Goose Creek
4. Westside
5. Sumter
6. TL Hanna
7. Wando
8. Rock Hill
9. Spartanburg
10. Byrnes
4A Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. AC Flora
3. Aiken
4. Lower Richland
5. Myrtle Beach
6. Travelers Rest
7. Wren
8. Marlboro County
9. Greenville
10. Daniel
4A Girls Top 10
1. Westwood
2. North Augusta
3. Orangeburg Wilkinson
4. Wilson
5. South Pointe
6. Crestwood
7. Bluffton Ridge
8. Ridge View
9. Travelers Rest
10. Greenville
3A Boys Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Seneca
4. Marion
5. Union County
6. Chapman
7. Georgetown
8. Indian Land
9. Edisto
10. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
3A Girls Top 10
1. Marion
2. Bishop England
3. Keenan
4. Manning
5. Seneca
6. Dillon
7. Camden
8. Woodruff
9. Clinton
10. May River
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Christ Church
3. Lee Central
4. North Charleston
5. Whale Branch
6. Abbeville
7. East Clarendon
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Johnsonville
10. Southside Christian/Calhoun County
2A Girls Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Latta
4. East Clarendon
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Lee Central
8. St. Joseph's
9. North Charleston
10. Mullins
1A Boys Top 10
1. Charleston Math & Science
2. Great Falls
3. Scott's Branch
4. McCormick
5. Military Magnet
6. HKT
7. High Point
8. Wagner-Salley
9. Dixie
10. CE Murray
1A Girls Top 10
1. Estill
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Lake View
4. Military Magnet
5. High Point Academy
6. Cross
7. McCormick
8. Timmonsville
9. Denmark-Olar
10. McBee
