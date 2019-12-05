MULLINS, S.C. - - The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes utilized the fastbreak to run away with a 69-50 win over rival Mullins Wednesday night. Mariah Moody led the way with 22 points for Marion mostly off lay-up ahead of the Lady Auctioneers defense.
Marion jumped out to a 37-28 halftime lead. Lady Swamp Foxes coach Crasten Davis said any win is a good win.
“Anytime you can get a win, regardless if it’s a rivalry,” he said. “We played solid defense. Offensively, we didn’t play well be we focus on defense and trying run and get out and get easy baskets in transition.”
Davis said his team plans to get some rest and get healthy for a busy week that includes four games to start the season.
Marion (2-0) didn’t let up in the second half outscoring Mullins 21-14 in the third quarter.
Keyla Britt added 17 points for the Lady Swamp Foxes while Kimmie Barns added eight points.
Nylai Morelas led Mullins (1-1) with 21 points along with 13 points from Jen’Leah Nichols.
