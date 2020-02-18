5A Top 10 Boys
1. Dorman
2. Irmo
3. Northwestern
4. Wade Hampton
5. Mauldin
6. Byrnes
7. Dutch Fork
8. Blythewood
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Conway
5A Top 10 Girls
1. Clover
2. Irmo
3. TL Hanna
4. Goose Creek
5. Westside
6. Sumter
7. Byrnes
8. Summerville
9. Rock HIll
10. Wando
4A Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. AC Flora
3. Greenville
4. Wren
5. Aiken
6. Travelers Rest
7. Marlboro County
8. Lower Richland
9. Myrtle Beach
10. North Augusta
4A Girls Top 10
1. Westwood
2. North Augusta
3. Wilson
4. South Pointe
5. Crestwood
6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
7. Bluffton
8. Greenville
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Ridge View
3A Boys Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Union County
4. Chapman
5. Georgetown
6. Seneca
7. Marion
8. Edisto
9. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
10. Wade Hampton
3A Girls Top 10
1. Marion
2. Bishop England
3. Keenan
4. Manning
5. Seneca
6. Dillon
7. Camden
8. Woodruff
9. Clinton
10. May River
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Christ Church
3. Whale Branch
4. Andrew Jackson
5. Oceanside Collegiate
6. Johnsonville
7. Lee Central
8. North Charleston
9. Greer Middle College
10. Abbeville
2A Girls Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Latta
4. Saluda
5. Woodland
6. East Clarendon
7. Lee Central
8. St. Joseph's
9. North Charleston
10. Mullins
1A Boys Top 10
1. Great Falls
2. Scott's Branch
3. Charleston Math & Science
4. Military Magnet
5. High Point Academy
6. HKT
7. McCormick
8. Dixie
9. Hemingway
10. CE Murray
1A Girls Top 10
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Estill
3. Lake View
4. Military Magnet
5. High Point Academy
6. McCormick
7. Cross
8. Denmark-Olar
9. Lamar
10. McBee
