5A Top 10 Boys

1. Dorman

2. Irmo

3. Northwestern

4. Wade Hampton

5. Mauldin

6. Byrnes

7. Dutch Fork

8. Blythewood

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Conway

5A Top 10 Girls

1. Clover

2. Irmo

3. TL Hanna

4. Goose Creek

5. Westside

6. Sumter

7. Byrnes

8. Summerville

9. Rock HIll

10. Wando

4A Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. AC Flora

3. Greenville

4. Wren

5. Aiken

6. Travelers Rest

7. Marlboro County

8. Lower Richland

9. Myrtle Beach

10. North Augusta

4A Girls Top 10

1. Westwood

2. North Augusta

3. Wilson

4. South Pointe

5. Crestwood

6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

7. Bluffton

8. Greenville

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Ridge View

3A Boys Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Union County

4. Chapman

5. Georgetown

6. Seneca

7. Marion

8. Edisto

9. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

10. Wade Hampton

3A Girls Top 10

1. Marion

2. Bishop England

3. Keenan

4. Manning

5. Seneca

6. Dillon

7. Camden

8. Woodruff

9. Clinton

10. May River

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Christ Church

3. Whale Branch

4. Andrew Jackson

5. Oceanside Collegiate

6. Johnsonville

7. Lee Central

8. North Charleston

9. Greer Middle College

10. Abbeville

2A Girls Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Latta

4. Saluda

5. Woodland

6. East Clarendon

7. Lee Central

8. St. Joseph's

9. North Charleston

10. Mullins

1A Boys Top 10

1. Great Falls

2. Scott's Branch

3. Charleston Math & Science

4. Military Magnet

5. High Point Academy

6. HKT

7. McCormick

8. Dixie

9. Hemingway

10. CE Murray

1A Girls Top 10

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Estill

3. Lake View

4. Military Magnet

5. High Point Academy

6. McCormick

7. Cross

8. Denmark-Olar

9. Lamar

10. McBee

