FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Marion girls' basketball program is already rich in tradition with eight state championships.
Once upon a time, the Swamp Foxes even won 105 consecutive games between 1955-62.
Today at the Florence Center, Marion took one step closer to adding another illustrious chapter to their storied program. After first-year coach Crasten Davis' Swamp Foxes captured the SCHSL Class 3A lower-state championship with a 54-40 win over May River, Marion might just be in line for state championship No. 9.
At 2 p.m. next Saturday, in the Class 3A state final against Keenan at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena, Marion can accomplish just that.
Marion's Kimmie Barnes led the way in today's game with 15 points, followed by Kayla Britt with 14.
May River was led by Jordan Bigham's 16 points.
MR 10 10 8 12 -- 40
M 9 17 9 19 -- 54
MAY RIVER (40)
E. Peluso 6, Drury 8, Jordan Bigham 16, Sneed 7, O. Peluso 2, Scott 1.
MARION (54)
Allen 2, Moody 8, Keyla Britt 14, Kimmie Barnes 15, Howard 2, Davis 1, Lester 9, Davis 1, Rogers 2.
