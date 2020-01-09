Marion 2018-19 logo

SCBCA Top 10 Rankings

5A Top 10 Boys

1. Dorman

2. Mauldin

3. Irmo

4. Dutch Fork

5. Northwestern

6. Byrnes

7. Wade Hampton

8. River Bluff

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Clover

5A Top 10 Girls

1. Clover

2. TL Hanna

3. Irmo

4. Goose Creek

5. Sumter

6. Wando

7. Westside

8. Socastee

9. Rock Hill

10. JL Mann

4A Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. Wren

3. Lower Richland

4. Aiken

5. AC Flora

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Myrtle Beach

8. Travelers Rest

9. Greenville

10. Marlboro County

4A Girls Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Ridge View

4. Westwood

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Orangeburg Wilkinson

7. Crestwood

8. Wilson

9. Blue Ridge

10. Bluffton

3A Boys Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Wade Hampton (H)

4. Union County

5. Georgetown

6. Southside

7. Seneca

8. Marion

9. Chapman

10. Indian Land

3A Girls Top 10

1. Marion

2. Manning

3. Bishop England

4. Dillon

5. Keenan

6. Woodruff

7. Camden

8. Seneca

9. Chester

10. Emerald

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Lee Central

3. Christ Church

4. Whale Branch

5. Abbeville

6. Greer Middle College

7. North Charleston

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Burke

10. Barnwell

2A Girls Top 10

1. East Clarendon

2. Christ Church

3. Lee Central

4. Saluda

5. Mullins

6. Woodland

7. Buford

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Barnwell

1A Boys Top 10

1. Charleston Math & Science

2. Great Falls

3. Wagener -Salley

4. High Point

5. Scott’s Branch

6. Military Magnet

7. Dixie

8. McCormick

9.C E Murray

10. Hemingway

1A Girls Top 10

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Estill

3. High Point Academy

4. Military Magnet

5. Timmonsville

6. McCormick

7. Cross

8. Blackville-Hilda

9. Denmark-Olar

10. Lamar

