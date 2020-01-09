SCBCA Top 10 Rankings
5A Top 10 Boys
1. Dorman
2. Mauldin
3. Irmo
4. Dutch Fork
5. Northwestern
6. Byrnes
7. Wade Hampton
8. River Bluff
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Clover
5A Top 10 Girls
1. Clover
2. TL Hanna
3. Irmo
4. Goose Creek
5. Sumter
6. Wando
7. Westside
8. Socastee
9. Rock Hill
10. JL Mann
4A Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Wren
3. Lower Richland
4. Aiken
5. AC Flora
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Myrtle Beach
8. Travelers Rest
9. Greenville
10. Marlboro County
4A Girls Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Ridge View
4. Westwood
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Orangeburg Wilkinson
7. Crestwood
8. Wilson
9. Blue Ridge
10. Bluffton
3A Boys Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Wade Hampton (H)
4. Union County
5. Georgetown
6. Southside
7. Seneca
8. Marion
9. Chapman
10. Indian Land
3A Girls Top 10
1. Marion
2. Manning
3. Bishop England
4. Dillon
5. Keenan
6. Woodruff
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Chester
10. Emerald
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Lee Central
3. Christ Church
4. Whale Branch
5. Abbeville
6. Greer Middle College
7. North Charleston
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Burke
10. Barnwell
2A Girls Top 10
1. East Clarendon
2. Christ Church
3. Lee Central
4. Saluda
5. Mullins
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
1A Boys Top 10
1. Charleston Math & Science
2. Great Falls
3. Wagener -Salley
4. High Point
5. Scott’s Branch
6. Military Magnet
7. Dixie
8. McCormick
9.C E Murray
10. Hemingway
1A Girls Top 10
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Estill
3. High Point Academy
4. Military Magnet
5. Timmonsville
6. McCormick
7. Cross
8. Blackville-Hilda
9. Denmark-Olar
10. Lamar
