MARION, S.C. — Crasten Davis was the boys’ basketball coach and athletic director last season at Creek Bridge High School.
After that school closed, Davis had to find something else to do.
Why not coach Marion’s undefeated girls’ basketball team?
That’s right up Davis’ alley as the Swamp Foxes are 14-0.
“Being at a new school and coaching girls’ basketball for the first time posed some different challenges,” Davis said. “And when I say challenges, it doesn’t necessarily mean negative. It just took some getting used to.”
The same could be said for the players, who are playing for their third coach in three years. After the girls played for Harry Smith in 2017-18 and current Swamp Fox football coach Randall State in 2018-19, Davis’ goal was to win trust early from a team that returns 11 of last year’s 12 players, including all five starters.
“One of the things that made the trust fairly easy is that the girls bought into me and took in what I was telling them,” Davis said. “If they hadn’t have bought in, the transition would have been difficult. But they work hard because they want to be good. And that’s been a big factor in our team’s start.”
Davis, who coached the Creek Bridge boys to three consecutive postseason appearances, was also successful as boys’ coach at Hillside (N.C.) High School. During his three seasons there, he guided the Hornets to a 55-27 record including a PAC 6 Conference tournament crown and run to the 4-A Eastern Regional.
While coaching girls’ basketball, however, he likes his team’s focus on fundamentals.
“Boys want more of the exciting play, the dunks and this and that,” Davis said. “Girls focus more on the shooting and ball handling and whatnot. Where boys might focus 10 to 20 minutes on dunking, you don’t have to worry about that as much while coaching girls.”
What Davis’ current team has are talent, experience and depth. Mariah Moody averages 13.3 points, 2.5 assists and 4.1 steals per game, and Kimmie Barnes has 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Also, Tonaja Lester averages 12.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while Kanyiah Davis averages seven points and five rebounds.
“If you look at our stats, we have a very good balance from scoring to rebounding to steals to assists,” Davis said. “In any given game, depending on the opponent’s weaknesses, different girls from our team step up.”
Davis then talked about the different situations the Swamp Foxes can take advantage of and why.
“We have a lot of ball handlers and a lot of teams come out of the box and want to press us. And with our depth and ball handlers, we can do what we need to do to break the press.
“And most of the girls also ran cross-country. And that conditioning really helped us,” Davis said. “Generally, teams fade in the third or fourth quarter, but one of our strongest quarters is the third. We get to make adjustments, and that’s when we usually score the most points.”
All that talent, experience and depth then blend together to elevate the team goal.
“We’ve gotten off to a good start, yes. But we didn’t set out to be 14-0,” Davis said. “We’re setting out to be state champions in Class 3A.”
