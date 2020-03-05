COLUMBIA, S.C. — For all the talk Monday about the storied girls’ basketball programs at Keenan, and even Bishop England, the irony lay in what was NOT discussed.
How storied the Marion girls’ is with eight state championships, the most recent being earned in 2009. The Swamp Foxes will go for No. 9 at 2 p.m. Saturday against Keenan at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena. This will be Marion’s first state finals appearance since a runner-up finish in 2010.
But first-year Swamp Foxes coach Crasten Davis would not gloat about the success of his program, which is only 29-1.
“(Keenan) is here every year,” said Davis, who coached Creek Bridge’s boys last season. “This is nothing new for them. They played for it all last year (lost in last season’s final, but won it all in 2018). And they have one of the best players in the state at any level.”
Davis, of course, is talking about Keenan freshman sensation Milaysia Fulwiley, who already has totaled 1,000 career points. In the 2018 Class 2A state championship win against another Marion County team, Mullins, Fulwiley finished that game with three points.
Nowadays, Fulwiley is averaging 26.4 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 6.1 steals.
But that’s not the only thing that concerns Davis.
“(Keenan) is well coached and have that program,” he said. “Everybody wants to build a program. You talk about Bishop England (which has won all six of its state crowns since 2012). But you can’t say Bishop England without talking about Keenan.”
Keenan, which has won all three of its state crowns since 2008, obviously has Davis’ attention.
“All you can do to contain her is help out, get back on defense, and that’s about all you can do,” Davis said. “Make it difficult for her to get to the basket. But she is special and makes her teammates better. That’s what makes her the complete player and what makes Keenan special.”
Marion, meanwhile, relies on its 10-player depth.
“Our depth is our key to success,” Davis said. “It’s important because one of the things we do is play defense, just full-court defense. We can throw different bodies at their best players. And these other ladies can come off the bench and contribute just as much as the starters. When we clear the bench, we still have ladies just as good and could probably start for other teams in the state.”
