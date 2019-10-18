MARION, S.C. – Marion ends a two-game losing skid with a 28-14 win over Lake City on homecoming night Friday.
Swamp Foxes running backs Qualiek Crawford and Saeqwan McCollough each rushed for a pair of touchdowns to help Marion get back on the winning track and improve their record to 5-2.
Lake City established the running game early with a 3-yard touchdown run from Avery Harrison to take a 6-0 first quarter lead.
Marion responded with a heavy-dose of the run game, opening the second quarter with a 65-yard scoring drive capped-off by a 26-yeard touchdown run from Crawford to take a 7-6 halftime advantage.
Marion’s defense rallied in the second half forcing a Lake City fumble on their opening drive.
Crawford’s 26-yard run was the set-up for a short touchdown run from McCollough to hold a 14-6 lead at the 8:22 mark in the third quarter.
Lake City responded on the ensuing drive, highlighted by Harrison’s 30 yard run ending near the goal line. However, a loose ball on the defensive stop was advanced by Marion 33-yards down the field at the 1:29 mark.
The Swamp Foxes pulled away with a 20-yard touchdown run from Crawford at the 9:20 mark in the fourth quarter for the 21-6 lead. The Panthers didn’t fade and answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion to cut the lead 21-14 with 7:38 remaining.
McCollough secured the game for Marion on the final drive with a short touchdown run for the final score while the defense closed the game with third their third turnover in the half.
Crawford rushed for 207 yards on 24 carries while McCollough added 68 yards on 16 carries.
Marion will hit the road to battle Cheraw next week.
