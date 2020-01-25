MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes basketball has been quite busy this week playing their fourth game in five days hosting Cheraw Friday night. Coach Leon Johnson thought his team started out slow but his Marion squad cruised to a 70-52 victory and a commanding 4-0 start in region play.
“Defensively we stunk it up a little bit,” Johnson said. “They came back within seven but hopefully we get that we want to slow it down a little. We got to come together as a team.”
Mac Washington added 15 points for Marion along with 11 points from Saeqwan McCullough
Marion opened with a 15-10 lead in the first quarter and held a 30-24 advantage with junior forward T.J. Sanders scoring 13 of his game-high 23 points. The Swamp Foxes were solid with Zy’aire Charles in the open floor adding 16 points and dazzling with a behind-the-back pass for an assist to Sanders early in the first half.
The Swamp Foxes went on a run in the third quarter outscoring the Braves 16-8.
Cheraw’s junior point Marshall Myers led the Braves with 18 points and got hot in the fourth quarter scoring a dozen.
Braves coach Rob Mammes said he like his team effort.
“I thought we played super-hard and we did about everything we could to battle with them we just couldn’t make shots and it came down to missing shots,” he said.
Mammes said the team is playing well on defense.
“I think we played three really good games with our effort,” he said. “One of these days the shots will drop and we will put some points on the board.”
Marion’s Leon Johnson said likes that his team is attacking and wants them to rebound.
“It’s a big part of the game that we are lacking but otherwise I’m proud of our kids and assistant coaches,” he said. “If we keep focus on what we are trying to do then I think we are going to be ok.”
Marion took on Dillon Tuesday and will celebrate Military Appreciation Night on Feb. 4 against Loris.
In girls action, the Lady Swamp Foxes improve to 19-0 with a 67-11 win over Cheraw. Forward Tonaja Lester scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Swamp Foxes along with 13 points from Kimmie Barnes.
