MULLINS, S.C. – Mac Washington scored a game-high 18 points for Marion in a 71-57 win on the road at rival Mullins Wednesday night. The Swamp Foxes led from pillar to post, opening with a 22-10 run in the first quarter. Washington and point guard A.J. Vaught combined for 14 points in the quarter.
Coach Leon John said his squad played as a team.
“What an exciting game for our kids,” he said. “I love them and I want them to understand why I run them and work them so hard because this is what it’s all about.”
Mullins struggle scoring early and were down 35-25 at the half. The big difference was Marion’s dominance on the boards and the Swamp Foxes pulled down 41 rebounds.
T.J. Sanders played a major role in aspect adding 14 points and 15 rebounds for Marion.
The Swamp Foxes started to pull away in the third quarter, highlighted by a three-point bucket from Sanders to increase the lead 47-32 at the 2:04 mark in the third quarter. Washington added a two-slam dunk to keep the momentum going to start the final quarter as Marion held a 59-46 advantage midway through the quarter.
Johnson said he talked with his team at halftime about rebounding.
“That was one of the big things because those guys hit the boards pretty hard,” he said.
Mullins got a spark late from Tyler Sainvil, hitting a three-point jumper then following up with a steal, bucket and the foul shot to cut the lead 59-54 with 3:34 remaining. However, Marion closed out with an 11-3 run in the final minutes to secure the victory.
Mullins coach Eric Troy said their opponents came out with more intensity and energy.
“They wanted it more from what I saw,” he said.
Vaught also finished with 14 points for the Swamp Foxes and Saeqwan McCollough added 12 points.
Sainvil, Alim Legette and Sammy Pressley led the Auctioneers with each scoring 10 points.
Marion (1-1) will host Conway Friday and Lumberton Saturday.
Mullins (0-2) will host Lamar Friday.
