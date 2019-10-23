Andre Weathers

Marion coach Andre Weathers and his team gets ready to play during the Class 2A lower state championship game against Cavers Bay at the Florence Civic Center on February 24, 2018.

 BY NAEEM MCFADDEN Star & Enterprise nmcadden@florencenews.com

MARION -- Andre Weathers told the Morning News today he has resigned as boys' basketball coach at Marion High School because of neck and back problems that are the result of his 20 years serving in the Army.

Scott covers prep sports, takes action photos and produces videos. An APSE award winner in sports writing, photography and videography, he played college tennis on scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

