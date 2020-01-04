MARION, S.C. – The Marion boys outscored South Florence 24-9 during the third quarter and won 77-71 Saturday night, avenging their 68-65 loss against the Bruins in the Pepsi Carolina Classic’s third-place game.
Holding on to a 42-36 lead in the third quarter, first-year coach Leon Johnson’s squad distanced itself with a powerful inside presence.
Mac Washington’s three-point play sparked what turned out to be Marion’s game-changing run as he scored on a putback and was fouled.
“That was big,” Johnson said. “I thought our legs were going to go out from under us because we had been playing man-to-man so hard. That was the best defense we had played in a while. And that’s one of the things we hoped would hold up.”
After Washington, who finished with a team-high 30 points, followed with the successful free throw, A.J. Vaught followed with a layup and then two free throws after a Bruin technical foul.
Vaught finished with 24 points, followed by T.J. Sanders with 14.
“Then, we started focusing on the 3-pointer,” Johnson said.
After Vaught made both of those technical free throws, none other than Vaught sank a 3-pointer to extend the advantage to 52-39 going into the fourth quarter. The Swamp Foxes (7-6) made five 3-pointers, four of which were during the second half.
That was enough for momentum to stay on Marion’s side during the fourth quarter despite the Bruins scoring 32 points during the final eight minutes.
Justice Jackson led the Bruins with a game-high 31 points, followed by Brian Sparks with 13 and Jamal McDuffie with 11.
SF 17 13 9 32 — 71
M 16 12 24 25 — 77
SOUTH FLORENCE (71)
Justice Jackson 31, Smalls 3, Hearon 4, Jamal McDuffie 11, Brian Sparks 13, Burgess 7, Gallo 2.
MARION (77)
McCullough 1, Wilson 2, A.J. Vaught 24, T.J. Sanders 14, Allen 2, Charles 2, Mac Washington 30, Fling 2.
