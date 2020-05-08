Morning News
FLORENCE — When South Florence receiver Harley Cusack received the Marilynn Belk Memorial Scholarship, he knew this was an award that goes beyond athletics.
Belk, who died in May 2018, was president of the Bruins’ athletic booster club for more than 25 years until her retirement in 2016. Known as “Mama Bruin,” she coordinated fundraisers, sold game programs, raffled tickets and pocket schedules. The concession stand at Memorial Stadium is even named after her.
That’s how Cusack first met Belk while growing up.
“It meant a lot for me to see South Florence thinking of me that highly from the past four years,” Cusack said. “(Belk) did a lot for South Florence, and it is an honor to receive something like this.”
The scholarship is for $1,000, and Cusack said he’ll put the money toward his tuition at Coastal Carolina University, where he also plans to walk on with the Chanticleers’ football team. Cusack, who played on the Bruins’ football team all four years and on the basketball team his sophomore season, said he is excited about the next level.
“Football has taught me there will be times in life when you’re riding high and everybody’s got your back. But then on those other days, you’ve just got to push hard and just keep going no matter what,” Cusack said.
Cusack is also a force in the classroom with a 3.975 GPA. He wants to major in engineering and science and become an electrical engineer.
“It was sometimes hard to balance football and classwork, but for the most part you’ve just got to keep a tight schedule,” Cusack said. “And (football coach David Prince) would not let us practice or lift until our classwork was done, so that was good, too.”
Prince, meanwhile, said Cusack is certainly worthy of this scholarship.
“Harley has been one of those young men that has always done what was asked of him and more, always had great attendance at meetings, weight-room sessions and practice,” Prince said. “Harley’s character has always been genuine no matter what others might have been doing. We are very proud that he is representing us as the winner of this scholarship.”
These days, Cusack spends his free time fishing. He even caught a 5 ½-pound bass at one of his uncle’s ponds.
“It’s therapeutic,” he said. “I just go out there and clear my head in nature.”
Before long, however, Cusack wants to be back in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.