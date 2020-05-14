FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High School’s Loyal McQueen and Yavin Smith were honored Thursday as Florence One School’s female and male athletes of the year.
West Florence’s Lauren Gordon was also honored with the “Jerry Lee ‘Gotta Have Heart’” Award.
McQueen and Smith were chosen from a field of six (male and female athletes of the year from each of the three F1S schools) based on athletic performance, academics and community service.
McQueen, who has signed to continue her career at Georgia Tech, accomplished many things on and off the court.
She’s the Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year for South Carolina, as well as the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 4A Girls’ Player of the Year. Not only was she also honored as player of the year by several others, McQueen was all-state and the Tigers’ MVP. She was also chosen to play in the Carolina Classic All-Star Game. With a 4.0 grade point average while taking dual-credit classes at Florence-Darlington Tech, she has 28 credits toward college. In addition to being a two-time honoree as the Morning News Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, McQueen totaled 2,252 points during 110 games played.
She received 45 major NCAA Division I honors and signed to continue her career at Georgia Tech.
She’s a member of the National Honor Society and a four-year member of the Beta Club.
Her volunteer efforts include Cardboard City, being a camp counselor, working at Mt. Zion Soup Kitchen and helping with Read Across America, McLeod Hospice, and the Polar Bear Express and also read to students remotely during COVID-19.
McQueen, daughter of Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen, talked about what winning this honor means to her.
“It means a lot,” Loyal said. “Considering all the good athletes I went up against, it just means a lot to the Wilson program and to me to win this award.”
From her time at Wilson, McQueen said, she’ll take plenty of lessons toward college.
“Just always stay prepared,” she said. “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.”
Smith, who has signed to continue his football career at North Greenville, also had a stellar prep career.
Smith was a standout on the Tigers’ football team and also was Class 4A’s top-ranked runner in the 100 meters when the season was shortened. He was all-region in both sports, and was named Most Outstanding Track Athlete in 2018 and ’19. He was also named the football team’s top receiver the previous two seasons.
With a 4.3 weighted GPA, Smith is class treasurer and has volunteered with Field Day at North Vista, the book drive, reading to local elementary school kids and would help set things up for women’s day at his church.
“It means a lot for me and my family,” Smith said. “It’s the result of putting in hard work on the field, on the track, in the classroom, in the community. It just means a lot.”
Staying so busy, however, was not a problem for Smith.
“I don’t sleep but like six hours, anyway. I get up early and work out and go to school and then come in from practice and do homework,” Smith said.
And it was also a big day for Gordon, winner of the award named after Jerry Lee, founder of this banquet.
Gordon has a 4.9 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club and also served as an NJROTC officer. She also took part in the Friday Readers Program and volunteered for Special Olympics and volunteered at the FTA Tennis Tournament and at the Tucker Bingo Center. And she was assistant athletic director of basketball operations, sweeping the floor and tutoring a few players, washing uniforms, keeping books and selling hot dogs at halftime.
A state hurdles champion while attending Keenan, Gordon also stood out in that sport at West, as well as in volleyball. Last fall, she won the coach’s award for volleyball and was one of the team’s captains. She was all-region in the 4x100 and 400 hurdles and was named the team’s MVP in that sport. She has signed to continue her track career at Coastal Carolina.
Gordon talked about the gratification she gets from helping others.
“It helps you build character,” she said. “It makes you feel good that you can make other people feel good. And even if they’re not feeling the best, it helps them uplift themselves, knowing the next time they have it, that will help them do better.”
