FLORENCE, S.C. –- Wilson's Loyal McQueen sank five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points while the Tigers won 63-25 Friday against Darlington.
The Tigers’ lead reached double digits early in the second quarter with a Jada Washington putback. And with less than two minutes left, it reached 20 with a floater by Elriyonna Johnson. And right after that, a Falcon turnover resulted in a Jaida Cameron layup that accounted for Wilson’s first-half lead of 32-10.
“(Darlington) was trying to use a triangle and 2 to try to contain Loyal and Kayla Washington,” said Wilson coach Jessica Gerald, whose team improves to 15-3 overall and 5-0 in Region 6-4A. “But we were able to make some really good passes where other players could get good baskets.”
McQueen was honored after Friday's game for surpassing 2,000 career points earlier this week against Hartsville.
D 7 3 9 6 -- 25
W 15 17 13 18 -- 63
DARLINGTON (25)
Davis 6, Montgomery 2, Jackson 7, Jones 3, Gee 1, Joseph 6.
WILSON (63)
Johnson 2, Loyal McQueen 30, Hayes 5, Rogers 3, J. Washington 8, Cameron 4, Dubose 3, K. Washington 6, Blakeney 2.
RECORD: W 15-3 overall, 5-0 Region 6-4A.
