Wilson girls

Wilson guard Loyal McQueen celebrates the arrival of the Tigers' season opener during pregame introductions. She finished Tuesday's game with 27 points against C.E. Murray.

 SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Georgia Tech signee Loyal McQueen scored 16 points in the first half and finished Tuesday’s game with 27 as the Wilson girls opened their season with a 62-12 win against C.E. Murray on Monday night.

It certainly dawned upon McQueen that Tuesday was her final prep season opener.

“That’s special, but we got the win. That’s all that matters,” McQueen said. “I think I got my teammates involved, got them the ball and they got me in open spots where I could score, too.”

Wilson led 19-4 after the first quarter and never looked back.

“We attacked on the court pretty well,” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said. “Everybody got to play good minutes, too.”

And of course, Gerald had plenty to say about how impressive McQueen was in her 2019-20 debut.

“She’s worked really hard this summer,” Gerald said. “She’s going to hit a lot of shots this year, and she’s going to bring a lot of intensity on both offense and defense.”

Nine Tigers scored, in all.

CEM 4 5 1 2 — 12

W 19 15 12 16 — 62

C.E. MURRAY (12)

Taylor 1, Scott 5, Singletary 6

WILSON (62)

Johnson 9, Loyal McQueen 27, Hayes 5, J. Washington 2, Dubose 2, Merritt 5, Blakeney 4, Jackson 3, Rogers 5.

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,”70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway.” In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

