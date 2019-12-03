FLORENCE, S.C. — Georgia Tech signee Loyal McQueen scored 16 points in the first half and finished Tuesday’s game with 27 as the Wilson girls opened their season with a 62-12 win against C.E. Murray on Monday night.
It certainly dawned upon McQueen that Tuesday was her final prep season opener.
“That’s special, but we got the win. That’s all that matters,” McQueen said. “I think I got my teammates involved, got them the ball and they got me in open spots where I could score, too.”
Wilson led 19-4 after the first quarter and never looked back.
“We attacked on the court pretty well,” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said. “Everybody got to play good minutes, too.”
And of course, Gerald had plenty to say about how impressive McQueen was in her 2019-20 debut.
“She’s worked really hard this summer,” Gerald said. “She’s going to hit a lot of shots this year, and she’s going to bring a lot of intensity on both offense and defense.”
Nine Tigers scored, in all.
CEM 4 5 1 2 — 12
W 19 15 12 16 — 62
C.E. MURRAY (12)
Taylor 1, Scott 5, Singletary 6
WILSON (62)
Johnson 9, Loyal McQueen 27, Hayes 5, J. Washington 2, Dubose 2, Merritt 5, Blakeney 4, Jackson 3, Rogers 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.