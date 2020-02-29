FLORENCE, S.C. — The Whale Branch boys won 58-46 in overtime over North Charleston on Saturday in the SCHSL Class 2A lower-state final at the Florence Center.
Nick Pringle’s layup with 3:03 left in overtime gave Whale Branch the lead for good. The game went into overtime tied at 42-42 after Pringle threw down a thundering dunk with 14 seconds left in regulation off a missed 3-pointer by teammate Jaylin Parrales.
Whale Branch will play Gray Collegiate at 5 p.m. Friday for the state championship at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena.
In Saturday’s game, Pringle led Whale Branch with 19 points. Darjawuan Brown led North Charleston with 14, followed by Deshawn Murray with 12.
NC;15;13;4;10;—;46
WB;10;8;7;17;16;—;58
NORTH CHARLESTON (46)
Darjawuan Brown 14, Bennett 4, Planter 5, Deshawn Murray 12, Green 8, McNeil 3.
WHALE BRANCH (58)
Hogue 4, Reeves 9, Nick Pringle 19, Parrales 9, McVay 4, Williams 6, Marshall 7.
CLASS 5A GIRLS Goose Creek 33 Wando 26, OT
FLORENCE — This one went to overtime.
From the time the defending state champion Gators’ Aniyah Oliver sank a 3-pointer, coach Tim Baldwin’s team was on its way to advancing to the state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against Clover at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena.
On Saturday, Kolia Adams led Goose Creek with 11 points, and Elizabeth Eads led Wando with 13.
CLASS 5A BOYS Dutch Fork 71 Conway 52
FLORENCE — After a 57-52 second-round victory over West Florence, the Silver Foxes won the two rounds after that and now find themselves in the state championship game.
Now, Dutch Fork will play defending state champion Dorman for the state championship at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.