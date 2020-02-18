FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion junior infielder Ashtyn Patterson is the Peach Belt Conference softball player of the week, and shortstop Megan Matsil is freshman of the week.
This marks the third consecutive week a Patriot has been named the PBC’s freshman of the week.
Patterson batted .750 (9 for 12) in five games for the Patriots with six runs scored, three doubles, a triple and seven RBI. The Andersonville, Tenn., native posted multiple-hit games in four of the five contests and registered an on-base percentage of .800 and a slugging percentage of 1.167, while leading FMU to five wins. She had a pair of three-RBI games in the tournament.
Patterson ranks second in the conference in on-base percentage (.667), doubles (5) and walks (10); fourth in batting (.516); fifth in runs scored (14) and hits (16); and 11th in RBI (11). She has struck out only twice in 46 plate appearances.
Matsil hit .462 last week with five runs scored and six RBI, while extending her hitting streak to six games. On Saturday, the Indian Trail, N.C., native had the game-winning two-run single in a 6-4 win over Chowan and had a two-hit, three-RBI performance in a 15-0 win over Mars Hill. She also recorded a .533 on-base percentage in the five games. Her season average is .317 and she leads the PBC in being hit by pitches (five), while ranking 11th for both RBI (11) and runs scored (11). She has fanned only three times in 49 trips to the plate.
Patterson is a product of Union County High School, and transferred to FMU this past summer from Carson-Newman University. She is majoring in elementary education (art).
Matsil is a graduate of Porter Ridge High School, where she earned both All-State and All-District honors. She is a biology major.
The FMU softball team (12-1) was to have played a doubleheader at Catawba College on Wednesday afternoon, but those non-conference contests have been postponed to a later undetermined date.
FMU will host the Swamp Fox Sizzler Tournament this weekend at the FMU Softball Stadium. On Friday, FMU will play Queens University of Charlotte at 5 p.m.
FMU baseball hosts Mavericks on Wednesday
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University baseball team will host Mercy College (N.Y.) on Wednesday with the first pitch set for 4 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.
The game time was moved back an hour from its original start time due to the threat of rain early in the day.
The contest will be the first meeting between the two programs. Mercy holds a 1-4 record after dropping its game against Newberry College on Monday evening. Francis Marion split two games against Georgia College (with the third being rained out) this past weekend to own a 5-4 mark.
The Patriot attack is led by infielders Darius Nobbles (.444), Tyler Mangum (.384), and Todd Mattox (.324), with Mattox leading the team with 11 runs batted in.
FMU’s pitching staff has a team 3.42 earned run average. The probable starting pitcher for Wednesday is junior right-hander Daniel Twitty, who owns a 1-0 record and a 3.27 ERA.
The Mavericks offense is led by third baseman Nolan Giblin with a .455 batting average, while second baseman Miguel Ortiz Sanches has a .450 average and three RBI. The pitching staff owns a 7.78 earned run average and is allowing opponents to hit for a .354 average.
