FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion softball team is 12-1, which is the program’s best start since 2009.
That season, the Patriots also started 12-1.
In Sunday’s 4-2 win against Mars Hill in the Patriot Invitational Softball Tournament, juniors Ashtyn Patterson and Jordan Carlson helped spark the come-from-behind victory.
Junior right-handed pitcher Katelyn Ellard (7-1) earned the win in relief. She pitched three innings and surrendered two hits and struck out three. Ellard registered the win in four of the team’s five victories during the weekend.
Patterson and Carlson, batting in the first two spots in the Patriot order, recorded two hits.
Trailing 2-0, FMU responded with two outs in the bottom of the third when with a Patterson double and Carlson RBI single.
Then took control in the fourth with three more runs. With one out, freshman shortstop Megan Matsil singled down the right field line and freshman catcher Sarah Harkins walked. Freshman designated player Savanna Rosson then doubled down the left-field line to plate Matsil and tie the game at 2 with runners now on second and third. Sophomore first baseman Addie May lifted a sacrifice fly to deep left that allowed Harkins to score the go-ahead run. Sophomore center fielder Danielle Karacson followed with an RBI-single through the left side to push home pinch runner Liberty Schultz with the final run.
MEN’S GOLF FMU’s Thompson places third
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Sophomore McClure Thompson tied for fourth, and Francis Marion placed third in The Invitational at Savannah Harbor men’s golf tournament hosted by the College of William & Mary.
The two-day, three-round event was played at the Club at Savannah Harbor, a 6,918-yard, par 72 course.
Francis Marion led the 19-team field by three strokes after Saturday’s morning round and was third after 36 holes. The Patriots maintained that standing with a 291 Sunday.
Valparaiso University captured the team championship with a 54-hole score of 869, edging Wright State University (871) by two strokes. FMU came next at 878.
Freshman Casper Kennedy led the Patriot golfers during the final round as he carded a career-low 69, a scorecard that included seven birdies. Kennedy tied for ninth in the players’ standings with a 54-hole score of 217. Junior John Burghardt shot a 71 Sunday and also tied for ninth for the event.
Thompson, a native of Little River, shot a 74 during the final round and tied for fourth with a 70-71-74--215 scorecard. His 1-under total left him six strokes in back of medalist Austin Schoonmaker of Wright State (209).
Patriot sophomore Grainger Howle shot a final-round 77, as did junior Michael Rials. Grainger (74-78-77--229) finished tied for 69th position, while Rials (80-78-77--235) placed 89th.
Francis Marion will host its own Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament, Feb. 24-25, on Hilton Head Island.
BASEBALL FMU-GC rained out
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The rubber game of this weekend’s three-game Peach Belt Conference baseball series between Francis Marion University and Georgia College was rained out on Sunday and will not be made up.
Francis Marion won 7-4 Saturday the Bobcats won 6-1 Friday.
FMU (5-4) will host Mercy College (N.Y.) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in non-conference action.
