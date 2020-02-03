sports no-art logo

(According to information supplied by athletic directors and coaches)

TUESDAY

EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN

<< Madison Hendrix, softball, with Florence-Darlington Tech

WEDNESDAY

DILLON

<<Jay Lester, football, with North Greenville

<<Antonio Coleman, football, with Newberry

HANNAH-PAMPLICO

<<Devon Mincey, football, with North Greenville

THE KING’S ACADEMY

<<Cole Nance, cross-country, with Francis Marion

LAKE CITY

<<Khalil Fulton, football, with Independence Community College

<<Avery Harrison, football, with ASA Brooklyn Community College

<<Clint Caldwell, football, with Presbyterian or Erskine

LAKE VIEW

<<Noah Sweat, football, with North Greenville.

LAMAR

<<Shane Amerson, football, with North Greenville

LATTA

<<Chandler Matthews, football, with Limestone

<<Zach Jones, football, with St. Andrews

<<Brice Mcrae, football, with St Andrews

LEE CENTRAL

<<NaQuan Peeples, football, with Allen University

<<Dymerius Atkinson, football, with Allen University

MULLINS

<<JaHaven Phillips, football, with Limestone

PEE DEE ACADEMY

<<Danny Barker, football, TBA

SOUTH FLORENCE

<<Alexis Kirby, softball, with Florence-Darlington Tech

<<Skyler Monson, softball, with USC Sumter

<<Brandon Gallo, football, with Methodist University

WEST FLORENCE

<<Alyssa Kleine, soccer, with Sarah Lawrence

<<Lauren Gordon, track, with Coastal Carolina

<<Noah McBride, football, with Savannah State

WILSON

<<Jakobe Quillen, football, with Western Carolina

<<Yavin Smith, football, with North Greenville or Lenoir-Rhyne

<<Kemuel Arthur, football, with Newberry

<<DeMarcus Bailey, football, with Limestone

<<Dashawn Timmons, football, with Newberry

FRIDAY

TRINITY-BYRNES

<<Nick Jones, football, with North Greenville

