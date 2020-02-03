(According to information supplied by athletic directors and coaches)
TUESDAY
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN
<< Madison Hendrix, softball, with Florence-Darlington Tech
WEDNESDAY
DILLON
<<Jay Lester, football, with North Greenville
<<Antonio Coleman, football, with Newberry
HANNAH-PAMPLICO
<<Devon Mincey, football, with North Greenville
THE KING’S ACADEMY
<<Cole Nance, cross-country, with Francis Marion
LAKE CITY
<<Khalil Fulton, football, with Independence Community College
<<Avery Harrison, football, with ASA Brooklyn Community College
<<Clint Caldwell, football, with Presbyterian or Erskine
LAKE VIEW
<<Noah Sweat, football, with North Greenville.
LAMAR
<<Shane Amerson, football, with North Greenville
LATTA
<<Chandler Matthews, football, with Limestone
<<Zach Jones, football, with St. Andrews
<<Brice Mcrae, football, with St Andrews
LEE CENTRAL
<<NaQuan Peeples, football, with Allen University
<<Dymerius Atkinson, football, with Allen University
MULLINS
<<JaHaven Phillips, football, with Limestone
PEE DEE ACADEMY
<<Danny Barker, football, TBA
SOUTH FLORENCE
<<Alexis Kirby, softball, with Florence-Darlington Tech
<<Skyler Monson, softball, with USC Sumter
<<Brandon Gallo, football, with Methodist University
WEST FLORENCE
<<Alyssa Kleine, soccer, with Sarah Lawrence
<<Lauren Gordon, track, with Coastal Carolina
<<Noah McBride, football, with Savannah State
WILSON
<<Jakobe Quillen, football, with Western Carolina
<<Yavin Smith, football, with North Greenville or Lenoir-Rhyne
<<Kemuel Arthur, football, with Newberry
<<DeMarcus Bailey, football, with Limestone
<<Dashawn Timmons, football, with Newberry
FRIDAY
TRINITY-BYRNES
<<Nick Jones, football, with North Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.