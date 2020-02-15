Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Loyal McQueen has had a decorated career at Wilson High School, earning honors from Morning News Player of the Year to SCBCA Elite.
Also recently chosen to play in the Carolinas Classic All-Star Game, the Wilson High School senior has twice been part of state runner-up teams.
A senior, McQueen will chase after that state championship ring one final time as coach Jessica Gerald’s Region 6-4A champion Tigers host Dreher at 7 p.m. in Tuesday’s first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.
McQueen, a Georgia Tech signee who is the lone senior in Wilson’s starting lineup, realizes the urgency at hand — not only for the team, but her prep career.
“It’s a different mindset from the season,” McQueen said. “It’s win or go home. You can’t slack off. If you don’t play hard, there’s no more games after this. So our mindset is we’ve got to compete.”
McQueen, who averages 27.3 points, four rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game, will certainly be one to watch this postseason.
“Loyal is going to be big,” Gerald said. “We’re pretty positive she will be the scouting reports for most teams. But not only can she score, she can also get others involved. That can also play to our advantage.”
Junior teammate Chase Hayes, meanwhile, averages 9.9 points and 10.3 rebounds. The other three junior projected starters for Tuesday’s game are Jada Washington, Kayla Washington and Arriyonna Rogers.
Gerald, meanwhile, will continue to coach like she did during the regular season.
“It was one game at a time then, and it’s one game at a time now,” Gerald said.
And the Tigers will continue to strive for a fast-tempo game with pressure defense.
“Defense is going to be really big for us,” Gerald said. “That creates fast points. Most of the time, it helps us build leads and hypes the energy of the team and motivates them to play even harder for each other and cheer harder for each other.”
