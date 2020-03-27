Morning News
MARION, S.C. — Leon Johnson entered the 2019-20 season intent on being an assistant under then-coach Andre Weathers.
In the span of one late-October week, Weathers retired for health reasons and was then charged five days later with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.
Thrust into the top coaching position over the Swamp Foxes on an interim basis, Johnson had already had a successful career in Georgia and his hometown of Loris with 374 wins.
This season, Johnson guided Marion to the Region 6-3A crown and was named that region’s coach of the year. Although the Swamp Foxes’ season ended in the lower-state playoffs’ second round to eventual state runner-up Wade Hampton (H), Johnson hoped that would be good enough to have himself promoted already to full time.
For now, that’s not the case as the Marion County School District is advertising for that position. Johnson, who said he applied for that job, talked about this past season.
“My expectations exceeded itself,” Johnson said. “To be honest with you, with the team we had, I knew the kids were athletic and great basketball players. But the problem was a lot of the kids really loved coach Weathers.
“And with some of the egos we had, and some of the adversity we had during the season, that took a toll on us,” he added. “But somehow, we overcame that and persevered and did a good job.”
Johnson said he did what he could to implement his system after taking the interim job.
“I kind of put it in place, and they kind of bucked against it a little bit,” Johnson said. “We kept working until we got it in. But at times, we wouldn’t run it when we were in the game. Instead of doing it the way we wanted it done, the kids did it the way THEY wanted to do it.
“But sometimes, you have to corral them and say, ‘Hey, look. This is what we’ve got to do.’”
Although Johnson wishes his team had gone further in the playoffs, he was proud of the progress in a relatively short time.
“It’s one of those things where you accept the position, and you do the best you can with it,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he believes he can coach a team to the state championship, and he hopes that team will be Marion.
After being asked what he would say to the Marion fan base and to the interview committee, Johnson had a quick and confident reply.
“The record speaks for itself,” Johnson said. “After winning the region and winning the region’s coach of the year, I feel any other school would have promoted me to head coach by now once the season’s over — even after the adversity that we had.
“Whenever we have the interview, I’m not going to go in with anything in my hand,” he said. “I’m just going to speak on what we did for this season.”
