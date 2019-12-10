MULLINS, S.C. – Alim Legette’s drive through the lane and bucket with 25 seconds remaining in the game was enough to lift Mullins over Conway 50-49 at home Monday night. Conway held the Auctioneers to 12-points in the first half and held a two-point lead in the final two minutes.
The Tigers were off to a 24-12 lead at halftime but Mullins stormed back with a 21-6 third quarter run to take the lead 33-30.
It was back-and-forth action in the fourth quarter with Tyler Sainvil hitting a pair of free throws to even the score 43-43 and Conway’s Jameek Dukes responding with a pair of his own to retake the lead 45-43 at the 1:57 mark.
Jaden Hayes followed up defensively for the Auctioneers stealing a pass and finishing in transition with a lay-up to tie the score.
Mullins then caught a much needed break with point guard C.J. Gilchrist attacking the hoop and finishing with a score and adding free throw after a foul call to give the Auctioneers a 48-45 lead.
Legette’s final bucket was enough to secure the victory.
Mullins coach Eric Troy said his team showed heart.
“It’s what I’ve been looking for,” he said. “We’ve been trying to find our identity as a Mullins team. One thing that has been consistent from my perspective is Mullins teams have heart.”
Troy said the team played better defensively after halftime and with more energy.
“We went smaller and didn’t try to match muscle for muscle,” he said. “I thought that was the key just changing up the line-up a little bit.”
Gilchrist led Mullins with 15 points while Sainvil added 13 points. Legette scored 12 points.
Tonka Hemingway led Conway with a game-high 18 points.
Mullins improves to 2-2 on the season and hits the road this week for a Wednesday match-up with rival Marion and Friday game at Lamar.
