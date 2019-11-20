MANNING, S.C. – Austin Floyd already has one ring from being offensive coordinator on Lamar’s 2017 SCHSL Class A state championship team.
Now as Laurence Manning’s first-year coach, he hopes for another as the Swampcats play two-time defending SCISA Class 3A state champ, Hammond, at 7 p.m. Friday at Columbia’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium. It’s the Swampcats’ second trip to the final in three years
LMA, two years ago under then-coach Robbie Briggs, also lost to none other than the Skyhawks, who feature Florence native Jordan Burch, a starter at Wilson his freshman year. Burch will play defensive end/running back Friday for Hammond.
“He’s awesome, probably their best offensive and defensive player, without a doubt,” Floyd said of Burch. “Offensively, they put him in the wildcat or the ‘I.’ And when he gets momentum going, he’s hard to tackle. And when he’s on defense, you have to double-team him, as well as (Alex Huntley) and that causes problems while trying to also defend their linebackers because they too are good players. You have to know where (Burch) is at, or he’ll hurt you. He’s one of the better players that I’ve ever seen.”
Hammond’s quarterback is also a playmaker in Jackson Muschamp, son of University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp. He directed the Skyhawks to a 49-7 win in their regular-season matchup against the Swampcats.
Laurence Manning (11-1), meanwhile, brings its double-wing set that features running back Wyatt Rowland (more than 1,300 yards and 700 receiving and more than 20 TDs) and quarterback Burgess Jordan (more than 1,200 yards passing and 14 scores).
“We’re not world beaters; everybody has to do their job,” Floyd said. “And that’s kind of been our mantra all year, to take it one week at a time. I’m just excited as a coach for a chance to win another state title.”
But Floyd is also aware of how talented Hammond (11-2) is. With that in mind, he pushes his players to control what they can.
“Mentally, we want to be the best version of Swampcat football we can be,” said Floyd, who played high school football at East Clarendon. “We can’t control what Hammond does. We could not control what (first-round opponent) Porter-Gaud did, or (second-round opponent Ben Lippen. But we can control what Laurence Manning does. And we’re going to play our best game. If it isn’t enough, it’s not. I won’t lose any sleep.
“But you don’t want to get in a game like this and play poorly. We want to be the best version of ourselves.”
