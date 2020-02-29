FLORENCE, S.C. -- North Charleston rallied from a 31-15 halftime deficit and won the SCHSL Class 2A lower-state girls' title with a 51-44 win today against Latta at the Florence Center.
Ri'Ana Green led Latta with 15 points. North Charleston, meanwhile, was led by Sophia Simmons with 22. Teammate Ca'Vashia Johnson added 14, followed by Tranell Mitchell-Smalls with 12.
NC 5 10 18 18 -- 51
L 11 20 5 8 -- 44
NORTH CHARLESTON (51)
Truesdale 3, Ca'Vashia Johnson 14, Sophia Simmons 22, Tranell Mitchell-Smalls 12.
LATTA (44)
McDuffie 4, McFadden 6, Wheeler 3, Ri'Ana Green 15, Burdsall 4, B. Berry 2, Gordon 2, A. Berry 8.
WILL BE UPDATED
