JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Latta's girls had a slow start to Tuesday’s first quarter, but the Vikings still led 15-5 going into the second and never looked back during their 55-32 win over Johnsonville on Tuesday.
“It was just about them getting motivated,” Latta coach Sandra Gomillion said. “It was the coldness, and maybe they were just tired from the cold. But once they got that blood flowing, they did what they were supposed to.”
Moya McDuffie led Latta with 22 points, followed by Ri’Ana Green with 13. The Flashes were led by NyAsia Graham’s 10.
L 15 11 20 9 — 55
J 5 5 6 16 — 32
LATTA (55)
Moya McDuffie 22, Wheeler 8, Ri’Ana Green 13, Gordon 5, Dotson 2, Grice 3, Berry 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (32)
Timmons 4, Brown 8, Verner 6, NyAsia Graham 10, Bardon 4.
RECORD: L 10-4 overall, 7-0 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.