LATTA, S.C. – The Latta girls' basketball team led 30-14 at halftime and never looked back during their 61-49 win Tuesday against Carvers Bay.
“We came out with determination because we know they’re always going to play us hard,” Latta coach Sandra Gomillion said. “So, we had to come out and play hard, too.”
Moya McDuffie led the Vikings with 24 points, followed by Kadaisha Wheeler with 17 and Ri’Ana Green with 14.
“We just played hard and went out and played our game,” said Gomillion, whose team is 6-4 overall and 5-0 in the region. “We didn’t want anybody else to come into our house and take over. We wanted to take things up-tempo from the start.”
CB 10 4 18 16 — 49
L 18 12 15 16 — 61
CARVERS BAY (49)
Reed 6, Zhanae Chandler 10, Myers 6, Weston 5, Ripley 4, Dozier 2, Rush 2, Diamond Coles 10, Keith 4.
LATTA (61)
Moya McDuffie 24, Kadaisha Wheeler 17, Ri’Ana Green 14, Burdsall 2, Gordon 4.
