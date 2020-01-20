Morning News
LATTA, S.C. — Latta girls’ coach Sandra Gomillion wonders what more her Vikings have to do in order to catch the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association poll voters’ attention.
All her unranked Vikings have done is win both meetings in Class 2A against top-10 teams. Latta won 66-60 in overtime against third-ranked Mullins and then 57-48 over No. 2 East Clarendon. The latter was earned Friday, and Gomillion thinks that’s something her program needed.
“We’re still the underdog for some reason,” the second-year coach said. “I don’t think we get the credit we should as a team. I mean, you look at the polls, and Mullins is ranked higher than we are. And East Clarendon is ranked higher than we are.”
Granted, polls are irrelevant in the grand scheme of things. Only the playoffs determine state champions.
And that’s what Gomillion wants her team focused on as it continues to go on its mission to make up for last year’s 11-10 campaign which ended with a first-round playoff loss.
The Vikings have lost four games, but they were against formidable programs. Two losses were against Dillon, ranked fourth in Class 3A. Latta also lost against Class 5A Summerville and 4A A.C. Flora. What has kept Latta on a winning path besides that are three seniors in the starting lineup: Ri’Ana Green, KaDaisha Wheeler and Dasha Burdsall.
“It’s just a matter of them wanting to make this the best year that they can,” Gomillion said. “After last season, they just want to see how far they can go. We have a reputation for being in the playoffs every year. But don’t want to just make it this year. We want to have a good playoff run once we’re in the postseason.”
Green, the team’s captain, averages 14.5 points, 2.7 steals, 1.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
“She takes charge at times,” Gomillion said of Green. “If they’re not performing the way they need to on the court, Green will take over and go, ‘I’ve got it. We’re better this. Let’s get going.’”
Green rotates with Wheeler and junior Moya McDuffie at point guard. McDuffie leads the Vikings with an average of 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Burdsall averages 4.2 points, followed by Wheeler with 5.7 and junior Adaya Gordon with an average of 3.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.
“Our motto this year is simple,” Gomillion said. “It’s to play hard and work hard.”
As Latta (9-4 overall, 6-0 Region 7-2A) prepares for today’s game at Johnsonville, Gomillion wants her team to keep building on the momentum gained by Friday’s victory]over East Clarendon.
“Everybody had East Clarendon No. 1 for the region, but we kind of took control of the game Friday. We had to win,” Gomillion said, referring to a 2019 Wolverines win in which Latta faded late. “But on Friday, They were up by one in the first quarter. But we kept the lead after that.”
Having a first-half performance will be key for Latta for the rest of this season. After the Vikings’ win last week against Carvers Bay, Gomillion praised her team’s intensity right from the jump ball.
“We want to make sure we take care of things at the beginning,” Gomillion said. “Don’t wait until the fourth quarter. Just take control from the start.”
And as for the Latta girls’ frustration with the state poll?
Gomillion’s advice is to let that take care of itself.
