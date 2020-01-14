LATTA, S.C. — Carvers Bay had just sent Tuesday’s Region 7-2A clash against Latta into overtime, and Vikings coach Chris German had two words for his Vikings.
“Slow down,” German recalled.
By slowing down, this Latta squad with three starting sophomores regained composure and won 56-51 in overtime with a 7-0 surge that closed out the game.
“It’s good win,” German said. “It’s always good to get a region win. We had not defeated Carvers Bay the last couple of years. So it’s always good to get that type of win. Tonight was ugly, but we’ll take it.”
Latta led by five late, but a furious Bear rally ensued and ended with Walter Washington’s buzzer-beating putback that sent Tuesday’s game into overtime tied at 45.
“We just made a lot of poor decisions at the end of regulation,” said German, whose team improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 7-2A (the loss was to Johnsonville). “We had that five-point lead and yet we were playing like we were the ones playing catchup. But that’s what happens sometimes when you have a young team.”
What also didn’t help Latta in the fourth quarter was making of 2 of 8 free throws during the final quarter.
Overtime was just as much a roller coaster as regulation as the teams traded leads. After two free throws by Latta’s Zachary Jones made it 49-47, Carvers Bay surged right back and took a 51-49 lead on Tevin Young’s layup with 58 seconds left.
And the Vikings reclaimed the lead for good fewer than 10 seconds later when Jamario Taylor converted a three-point play to make it 52-51. That was followed by a Taylor layup that made it 54-51, and a Trevon Miles tip-in at the buzzer accounted for the game’s final points.
“I’ve got to give credit to Carvers Bay, they didn’t quit,” German said. “They’re a great team and have a great coach (Jeff Mezzatesta). His kids will run through a brick wall for him.”
Miles led Latta with 21 points, followed by Jamario Taylor with 21. The Bears were led by Tevin Young with 10.
CB 10 14 10 10 6 — 51
L 14 10 13 8 11 — 56
CARVERS BAY (51)
Tevin Young 20, Bell 4, Washington 2, Moore 5, Brockington 2, Walker 4, Bromell 9, Walker 4.
LATTA (56)
Trevon Miles 21, Jamario Taylor 12, J. Jones 1, Bowman 9, Griffin 2, DeBerry 2, Bryant 5, Z. Jones 4.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.