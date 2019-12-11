5A Top 10 Boys
1. Dorman
2. Mauldin
3. Dutch Fork
4. Irmo
5. James Island
6. Ashley Ridge
7. Northwestern
8. River Bluff
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Byrnes
5A Top 10 Girls
1. TL Hanna
2. Sumter
3. Clover
4. Woodmont
5. Goose Creek
6. Wando
7. Summerville
8. Nation Ford
9. Socastee
10. Dorman
4A Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Wren
3. Lower Richland
4. AC Flora
5. Greenville
6. Myrtle Beach
7. Travelers Rest
8. North Augusta
9. Marlboro County
10. Westwood
4A Girls Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Westwood
4. Wilson
5. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
6. Ridge View
7. Airport Lower Richland
8. Lower Richland
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Darlington
3A Boys Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Marion
3. Chester
4. Manning
5. Wade Hampton (H)
6. Union County
7. Seneca
8. Georgetown
9. Edisto
10. Chapman
3A Girls Top 10
1. Manning
2. Marion
3. Keenan
4. Bishop England
5. Dillon
6. Emerald
7. Woodruff
8. Seneca
9. Southside
10. Clinton
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Mullins
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Christ Church
6. Lee Central
7. Woodland
8. Abbeville
9. Saluda
10. North Charleston
2A Girls Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. Mullins
3. East Clarendon
4. Lee Central
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
1A Boys Top 10
1. Great Falls
2. Charleston Math & Science
3. Military Magnet Academy
4. High Point
5. Wagener Salley
6. McCormick
7. Hemingway
8. Scott's Branch
9. HKT
10. Dixie
1A Girls Top 10
1. Scott’s Branch
2. High Point Academy
3. Estill
4. Timmonsville
5. Military Magnet
6. McCormick
7. Blackville-Hilda
8. Lamar
9. Wagner-Salley
10. Cross
