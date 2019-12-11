5A Top 10 Boys

1. Dorman

2. Mauldin

3. Dutch Fork

4. Irmo

5. James Island

6. Ashley Ridge

7. Northwestern

8. River Bluff

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Byrnes

5A Top 10 Girls

1. TL Hanna

2. Sumter

3. Clover

4. Woodmont

5. Goose Creek

6. Wando

7. Summerville

8. Nation Ford

9. Socastee

10. Dorman

4A Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. Wren

3. Lower Richland

4. AC Flora

5. Greenville

6. Myrtle Beach

7. Travelers Rest

8. North Augusta

9. Marlboro County

10. Westwood

4A Girls Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Westwood

4. Wilson

5. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

6. Ridge View

7. Airport Lower Richland

8. Lower Richland

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Darlington

3A Boys Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Marion

3. Chester

4. Manning

5. Wade Hampton (H)

6. Union County

7. Seneca

8. Georgetown

9. Edisto

10. Chapman

3A Girls Top 10

1. Manning

2. Marion

3. Keenan

4. Bishop England

5. Dillon

6. Emerald

7. Woodruff

8. Seneca

9. Southside

10. Clinton

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Mullins

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Christ Church

6. Lee Central

7. Woodland

8. Abbeville

9. Saluda

10. North Charleston

2A Girls Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. Mullins

3. East Clarendon

4. Lee Central

5. Saluda

6. Woodland

7. Buford

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Barnwell

1A Boys Top 10

1. Great Falls

2. Charleston Math & Science

3. Military Magnet Academy

4. High Point

5. Wagener Salley

6. McCormick

7. Hemingway

8. Scott's Branch

9. HKT

10. Dixie

1A Girls Top 10

1. Scott’s Branch

2. High Point Academy

3. Estill

4. Timmonsville

5. Military Magnet

6. McCormick

7. Blackville-Hilda

8. Lamar

9. Wagner-Salley

10. Cross

Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway."

