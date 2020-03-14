Pee Dee Academy avenged a 2-1 loss to Marlboro Academy earlier Saturday by winning 3-0 over the Dragons that night.
All three of the Eagles' runs were scored in the third inning. Winning pitcher Bailee Elvington hit a two-run single in that frame, and Allison Carter brought home the other run on a sacrifice fly.
Elvington struck out eight batters in four innings.
