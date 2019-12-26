FLORENCE, S.C. – Lee Central’s squad had really never been in an arena-type atmosphere before, coach Xavier Harry said.
“I think it got to our players at the beginning,” Harry said of his team’s Thursday matchup against Wilson at the Pepsi Carolina Classic. “But they kept fighting. At the end of the day – effort was big, and if you give effort, you’ll be in the game.”
The Stallions shook off a rough start and made the most of their free throw opportunities at the end to earn a 49-45 victory over the Tigers at the Florence Center.
The Stallions will face Marion at 7:30 p.m. today. Wilson will take on rival Darlington at 4:30 p.m.
“We played defense at the end, we hit some shots at the end and we were able to win at the end,” Harry said. “I kept telling them every timeout, ‘One possession at a time.’”
Lee Central was 11 for 18 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 16 for 27 in the game after starting 0 for 4. It outscored the Tigers 20-12 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve shot over 75 percent from the free-throw line the last three games,” Harry said. “We missed some shots early, but we settled down and made some big ones at the end.”
DaVeon Thomas led the way, going 6 for 8 from the line in the fourth quarter as the Stallions turned a four-point deficit into a four-point victory. He finished with a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds to go along with seven steals.
Rebounding was a big reason why Wilson was unable to pull it out in the end, coach Ken Spencer said.
“Big difference in the game was their second and third shots,” he said. “They beat us to death on the boards. At the end when it was a one-point game, they got the free throw rebound and boxed out and scored.
“Those types of opportunities really, really hurt us.”
It was a close game all the way with the scored tied 20-20 at the break. The Stallions took an 11-6 lead after the first quarter, but Wilson rebounded to outscore the Stallions 14-9 in the second.
Harrison Muldrow and Najae Hines led the Tigers with 12 points each, with Hines scoring seven in the first half and Muldrow putting up six.
Muldrow also hit a crucial three-pointer in the fourth quarter that brought Wilson back to within one point with less than 20 seconds to go, but the Stallions were able to withstand the late charge.
"We made too many mistakes the entire game I thought to really deserve to win," Spencer said. "I'm proud of our guys for their effort and the fact that they had a chance at the end. But we turned the basketball over too much early on and let them get out in transition, which they love to do."
Zayshaun Rice led the Tigers with seven rounds.
LC;11;9;9;20;–;49
W;6;14;13;12;–;45
LEE CENTRAL (49)
DaVeon Thomas 25, L. Thomas 7, Perry 6, Dixon 4, Kelly 3, Bradley 2, Holloman 2.
WILSON (45)
Najae Hines 12, Harrison Muldrow 12, Sherrills 5, Scott 5, Robinson 5, Rice 4, Butler 2.
RECORDS: LC 10-1. W 3-4
NEXT GAMES: Lee Central will play Marion today at 7:30 p.m. Wilson will take on Darlington at 4:30 p.m.
