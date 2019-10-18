LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar's Cam Galloway rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Silver Foxes won 70-0 over Timmonsville on Friday night.
Teammate Tyler McManus passed for two touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.
T 0 0 0 0— 0
L 24 19 7 20 —70
FIRST QUARTER
L- Dajour Green 1 run (Rashad Johnson run), 9:39.
L- Cam Galloway 6 run (Ronnie Abson run), 5:31.
L- Tavaris Dolford 63 punt return (Jalen Langley pass from Tyler McManus), 1:38.
SECOND QUARTER
L-Green 11 pass from McManus (kick failed), 9:58.
L- Johnson 5 run (Will Hinchcliffe kick), 3:55
L- Galloway 6 run (Kick failed), :35.
THIRD QUARTER
L —Shane Amerson 1 run (kick failed), 5:24.
FOURTH QUARTER
L- Dolford 6 pass from McManus (kick failed), 9:54.
L- McManus 13 run (Hinchcliffe kick), 4:12.
L- Green 26 run (Hinchcliffe kick), :16.
NDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L: Cam Galloway 11-126; Rashad Johnson 7-67; Dajour Green 6-64.
RECORDS: L: 6-2, 1-0 Region 1-A. T: 2-
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Timmonsville will host McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.