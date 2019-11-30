GREEN SEA, S.C. – Daryl King knew his Lake View team was going to have to play a nearly flawless game in order to topple Green Sea Floyds on Friday in the Class A lower state final.
Ten seconds in, however, the Wild Gators already found themselves a touchdown behind.
Aaron Graham ran the opening kickoff back 90 yards for a Trojans touchdown, and Jaquan Dixon’s three TDs helped Green Sea Floyds pull away from Lake View for a 29-18 victory.
The Wild Gators finished the season with a 9-5 record; Green Sea Floyds improved to 11-1. The Trojans, the defending Class A state champs, will face Ridge Spring-Monetta on Friday at Benedict College for a shot at consecutive crowns.
“Hats off to Green Sea Floyds, because they’ve got a good program going right now,” King said. “They’ve got playmakers all over the field, and we knew we’d have to come in here and play mistake-free football. But we turned the ball over a couple times and allowed that kickoff return.
“I’m proud of my kids, though; I’m proud of the way they fought. They played hard.”
It was certainly a much tighter game than the 42-6 thrashing Lake View received the first time the two teams played this season. Following the initial score by Green Sea Floyds, Lake View’s defense made sure the game stayed that way, as it became a battle of field position with neither offense able to do much.
The Wild Gators eventually blocked a put and recovered it in the end zone to pull them within 7-6.
Lake View recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but a Lucas McDowell interception flipped the field again. Quarterback Bubba Elliott found Dixon for his first score of the evening as the Trojans went up 15-6.
Lake View was held without a first down in the first quarter but finally got something going on offense late in the second quarter. A couple of big runs by Ja’Correus Ford set up the Wild Gators near the end zone, but they were stopped twice inside the 5-yard line, and the Trojans held on to their nine-point lead at halftime.
“Tough break down there on the two-inch line,” King said. “We went backwards a couple plays there right after that onside kick and couldn’t capitalize. We moved the ball well in spurts but just couldn’t do it continuously.”
Dixon added TD runs in the third and fourth quarters as Green Sea Floyds kept a sizable lead the rest of the way. His second score of the night put the Trojans ahead 22-6 at one point before Ford’s 60-yard run made it 22-12.
“We started hitting them off the edge a little more in the second half instead of going between the tackles,” King said. “That was really good blocking by the offensive line.”
That was as close as Lake View got the rest of the way, as another turnover led to Dixon’s final score in the waning minutes. Lake View quarterback D.J. Bethea found Michael McInnis in the end zone for a 20-yard TD pass with less than a minute to go.
“We played 10 times better than we did the first time,” King said of the season overall. “We had a little lull there where we lost three in a row. But after that first loss to Green Sea, it’s been like a whole different team. They’ve played their best football the last five games of the year.
“Tonight we just fell on the short end of it.”
LV;0;6;0;12;–;18
GSF;7;8;7;7;–;29
FIRST QUARTER
GSF – Aaron Graham 90 kickoff return (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
LV – Blocked punt recovered in end zone (run failed)
GSF – Jaquan Dixon 13 pass from Bubba Elliott (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
GSF – Jaquan Dixon 2 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
LV – Ja’Correus Ford 60 run (run failed)
GSF – Dixon 28 run
LV – Michael McInnis 20-yard pass from D.J. Bethea (run failed)
