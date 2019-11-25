LAKE VIEW, S.C. — There are likely very few times since Daryl King took over as the football coach at Lake View where his team was physically outmatched.
This season’s first meeting against Green Sea Floyds was one of those times, however.
“They came out there and they beat us,” King said. “They just physically whipped us up front. On offense, they ran the ball and ran the ball. It was big play after big play.”
The 42-6 thumping probably still stings a bit, but the Wild Gators have the unique opportunity of getting a second chance — and a spot in the Class A state championship game to boot.
Lake View (9-4) travels to Green Sea Floyds (10-1) for a 7:30 p.m. matchup Friday with the Trojans, who are looking for a chance to defend their state crown. The winner will take on either Wagener-Salley or Ridge Spring-Monetta at 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Benedict College.
“The kids are really excited,” King said. “We’ve made it this far, fourth round of the playoffs. We had a rough stretch in the middle of the year, but they’ve figured out a way to come back even stronger.
“But we know we have our work cut out for us.”
The Gators’ rough stretch included the game against Green Sea Floyds, who hasn’t really been challenged since its 36-22 loss to Aynor earlier in the year. Since then, the Trojans have outscored their opponents 359-34 and haven’t allowed more than a touchdown in any game.
“They’ve got playmakers all over the field, there’s no doubt about it,” King said. “Their skill guys are tremendous. They’ve got speed like we haven’t seen since the first time we played them. Offensive line does a great job, and defensively they’re just as good on that side of the ball as they are offensively.”
Quarterback Bubba Elliott doesn’t throw much, but he makes them count when he does. He had almost 400 yards passing and 11 touchdowns through the end of the regular season.
Running back Jaquan Dixon led the Grand Strand with 1,300 yards and 18 scores entering the playoffs, and had three TDs last week in a 46-6 victory over C.E. Murray.
Throw Anwain and Aaron Graham into the backfield mix as well and it’s a lot for any defensive coordinator to scheme against.
“We’ve got to execute better, for one thing,” King said. “We didn’t execute well at all in the last game. We had turnovers, lined up wrong and had a punt blocked. So a lot of it is mentally being prepared to go in and knowing what type of ballgame this in and what’s at stake.”
It was around the same time as the Green Sea Floyds loss that Wild Gators quarterback Adarrian Dawkins was injured and out for a brief period of time. That necessitated a change offensively, and it’s one Lake View has had great success with during its current four-game winning streak.
D.J. Bethea threw for two long touchdowns in last week’s 50-8 rout of Cross, and Dawkins added three more scores of his own. He and Ja’Correus Ford also rushed for more than 200 yards combined.
“We’re hoping we can do some things differently this ballgame than we did last ballgame,” King said of his offense. “We talk about the offensive and defensive lines every week because everything is won up there. If you can execute up there, you have a chance in any ballgame.
“We’re going to see if we can do that and go from there.”
