LAKE VIEW, S.C. — The Lake View boys' basketball team defeated cross-county rival Dillon via a 52-47 score Wednesday night on the Gators' home court.
This game did not have the same thrilling end like last week’s 43-40 Wild Gator win at Dillon. But it featured a strong third quarter by coach Jeffery Ceasar's team that proved to be the difference.
After Wednesday’s score was tied at 24 at halftime, coach the Wild Gators outscored the Wildcats 18-7 during the third quarter.
According to Ceasar, that was because his Wild Gators played better defense in the second half.
“We created more turnovers, and that gave us energy for the rest of the game,” Ceasar said. “When you play good defense, that can lead to some easy baskets.”
But Ceasar would not credit one particular Wild Gator for Wednesday’s win.
“All of them stood out,” he said. “It was a great team effort. Everyone played together, and that was the biggest thing.”
Lake View (5-9) was led by Jiquelle Rivers’ 15 points, followed by Ja’Montrell Waters’ 13. Dillon, meanwhile, was led by Brenan Reeves’ 18.
D 8 16 7 16 — 47
LV 18 6 18 10 — 52
DILLON (47)
McKinnon 7, Brenan Reeves 18, McRae 5, McKinley 3, Alford 6, Wright 5, Green 3.
LAKE VIEW (52)
J. Ford 6, Jiquelle Reeves 15, Ja’Montrell Waters 13, Bethea 6, Inman 8, Johnson 4.
