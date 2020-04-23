Wesley Hanner

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City’s Wesley Hanner signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Erskine College.

“I chose Erskine College because the coaching staff has proven that they want more than sports for you,” Hanner said. “They strive to make better men outside of sports, as well as push their players in the classroom. I also chose Erskine for their great education. I feel as if their campus style suits me perfectly, and will help me thrive in college.”

