LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s CurtXavier Fryson signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Livingstone College.
“I chose Livingstone College because the coaching staff is very big on being a student before an athlete,” Fryson said. “They not only want you to excel on the track, but also in the classroom. Also, the environment made me comfortable. With the school being a HBCU, I look forward to the many cultural activities.”
