FLORENCE. — After playing quarterback last season for the first time since rec league, Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey needed time to adjust.
That served him well.
In his most recent game against second-ranked Aynor, Bailey accounted for 452 yards total offense (250 passing) and four touchdowns as the Panthers lost 40-39.
No longer do defenses simply need to focus on Bailey or another Panther running the ball like they did at this season’s start.
His 250 passing yards are enough to serve that kind of notice. So far this season, Bailey has passed for 1,398 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 526 and five TDs.
As first-year coach Ronnie Baker’s Panthers prepare for Friday’s first-round SCHSL Class 3A playoff game at Bishop England, Baker talked about Bailey’s progress.
It’s in proportion to that of his team.
“I wouldn’t say he was one-dimensional at the start of the season, but we relied heavily on the run game because he had a variety of running backs he could give the ball to,” Baker said. “But as the season progressed, as a tribute to our wide receiver corps’ improvement, we’re more balanced. That’s not anything of Hilshon’s doing, but just our progression as a team.
“And our coaching staff has done a good job distributing the ball to a lot of different guys, so we have about eight different guys who can get touches. So there’s not one guy you can key on in our offense at this point.”
As those receivers gained confidence, so did Bailey.
“Although we rely on him heavily in the run game, we also know he can throw 30 passes a night if we need to,” Baker said. “And when he does that, we know he’s going to have a great completion percentage. Because of that, he can be a real dual-threat guy for us.”
Bailey sure had the ideal dual-threat game Friday.
“I knew it would happen one game,” said Bailey, who was a Panthers linebacker at the start of 2018.
By that season’s end, he became the starting quarterback.
“Last year helped me a lot, because the change was hard to adjust to,” he said. “But through game action, it helped get me ready for this year.”
Bailey gave credit for his progress to Ed Brogdon, the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.
“He told me to stay calm, for sure,” Bailey said.
Then Bailey built trust with his receivers.
“If they catch the ball, I tell them, ‘Good catch,’” Bailey said. “And if they drop it, I tell them they’ll get it next time. That helps their confidence, because if they drop it, sometimes they might not think I’ll go to them again, even though I will. It’s about building them up because that’s what a leader is supposed to do.”
That extends to the weight room and class room as Bailey sees his job as building confidence in his players when coaches are not around.
“You keep encouraging teammates whether they made a great play or made a mistake,” Bailey said.
That confidence was also apparent in Bailey against Aynor.
“I continued to stay calm in the pocket and was able to run the ball when it was there, and then get the ball to players when they were open,” Bailey said. “You spend practice reading defenses, and that translates to the field on Friday nights. You look at whether the linebackers drop, and you read the options with the ends.”
Now that Lake City is in the playoffs, Bailey wants to keep growing.
And as long as the Panthers are playing, he can.
“I have a lot of confidence in myself and my team, so we know we have a chance to do good in the playoffs,” Bailey said.
