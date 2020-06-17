LAKE CITY, S.C. — LaTia Fleming is Lake City High School’s new softball coach, replacing Charm Eaddy, who resigned to move up in administration.
“I’m very excited about it,” Fleming said. “I’ve been an assistant for four years (the program’s JV assistant for three), and I’ve learned how to understand that each player requires a different type of approach to motivate them.”
Fleming, a softball standout while playing for Kingstree, went on to play two years at South Carolina State.
“That experience at South Carolina State pretty much taught me how to be a teammate. It taught me how to polish my skills because coming in from where I was, at Kingstree, maybe two or three players form that team were pretty decent players. But to come there, I had to play for a spot, it taught me about competition, and the mentorship I got from coach Mary Hill was amazing,” Fleming recalled.
“It definitely helped me become the woman that I am now. She taught me a lot of great things on and off the field.”
A science teacher at Lake City High School, Fleming earned a bachelor’s degree in social science from Ashford University after spending two years at South Carolina State University where she played softball. She also earned a master’s degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University.
Fleming said her time as JV coach will help her as varsity coach.
“It’s been great watching the players develop over a period of time,” Fleming said. “Watching them grow is a beautiful thing, watching them grasp the concepts and how excited they are when they achieve their individual player goals and to see them grow as the team grows.
“It gives me a head start,” she added. “I know what it’s going to take to get the program to the next level. I’m really excited to see where we go from here.”
