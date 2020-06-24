LAKE CITY, S.C. — After a strong, late-season push in 2019, the Lake City Panthers are back at it, conducting summer workouts.
But in second-year coach Ronnie Baker’s eyes, the joy is just as much about having the players back — in person.
After the pandemic prevented spring practice from happening, the Panthers − in their second week of drills − are making plans for football season this fall.
“We feel great about this, catching up with the players,” Baker said. “It’s good to talk to them face to face and see them smile and get into their routines and structured workouts.”
Although Baker said his team has not had 100 percent attendance yet, he said the Panthers are averaging about 50 players per day through Phase 1 of the SCHSL’s three-phase plan to resume sports.
There is no timetable for when Phases 2 and 3 can start.
“We’ve brought the players into groups of nine with a coach, and that includes myself with a group of nine players,” Baker said. “And although our groups don’t get to intermingle, I look at those smiles and I make my best to say hi and let them know my presence is near.”
Baker said among the drills his players are going through are weight training and speed work.
“Those are mainly the two types of things we do,” Baker said. “Right now, that’s pretty much all we can do.”
At this time, the Panthers are not allowed to practice with equipment such as footballs.
After a long break like this, Baker said he was prepared if not all players showed up in conditioning shape.
“During the pandemic, you see the videos and you see the tweets of them doing workouts. But now, you could tell which ones were the ones actually working out,” Baker said. “And, you could see which kids weren’t doing much at all. But now, we’re getting into a structured deal where we can work on that.”
Although a time like this doesn’t require much analysis into X’s and O’s, Baker said he can talk to his players about intangibles.
“It’s about that time together on campus, now,” Baker said. “And from there, you keep building on that. Our groups are broken down by positions, so it’s about strengthening those bonds, now.”
