LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City coach Michael Manning got the start he wanted.
Therefore, his Panthers got the 58-55 win after leading 35-18 at halftime.
“That’s what we had been talking about,” said Manning, whose Panthers improved to 5-6. “I wanted them to get off to a strong start, and they did that. They came out of the box running, but I want us to be doing that night after night.”
Lake City’s E.J. McClam and Damorai Howard had a lot to do with that as they combined for 17 first-half points. They finished Tuesday’s game with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
After South Florence outscored the Panthers 19-9 during the third quarter and made its share of charges after that, the Panthers were able to hold the Bruins off.
“We got tough late, we dug in and didn’t quit,” Manning said. “We made some turnovers. But we stayed at it all night. The guys played with a lot of toughness tonight. We put it together tonight and had at least three solid quarters.”
South’s Justice Jackson, meanwhile, scored a game-high 23 points, followed by Brian Sparks with 13. SF 9 9 19 18 — 55
LC 16 19 10 13 — 58
SOUTH FLORENCE (55)
Justice Jackson 23, Hearon 4, McDuffie 7, Harry 2, Buress 3, Williams 3, Brian Sparks 13
LAKE CITY (58)
McIntosh 5, Hailey 7, E.J. McClam 17, Damorai Howard 16, Alston 5, Bailey 6, Franklin 2.
