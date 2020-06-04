Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Kingstree High School has several job openings to be coach: football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, as well as softball.
The Jaguar football and boys’ basketball coach from this past school year, Earl Brown II, was also Kingstree’s athletic director. Brown said Thursday he’s leaving to take an assistant football coach’s job at Stall High School.
An email was sent mid-day Thursday to Kingstree Principal Terrence Snider, but the Morning News has not heard back.
Kingstree’s softball coach this past season was Angie Owens. Ameisha Owens coached volleyball last fall, and James Price coached Kingstree’s girls’ basketball team.
The jobs were posted by Kingstree earlier this week on the South Carolina High School League’s bulletin board. Since athletic director was not included in Kingstree’s job advertisement, it’s unclear if Brown’s job has already been filled.
“It was purely a family decision,” said Brown, who added he’s getting a substantial pay increase at Stall. “I’ve been coaching for 18 or 19-plus years. My kids are 16 and 14. So I’ve basically coached their entire lives. They are involved in extracurricular activities and sports as well. So I think it’s time for me to step away from my sacrifice and spend some time with my kids instead of everybody else’s.”
Looking back, Brown is pleased on his job at Kingstree.
“I wanted to see if I could make a difference here, and we made some strides,” Brown said. “When I first started here in 2016, we had an athletic budget of $3,000. But now, as we speak today, we have $25,400 in the athletic department budget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.