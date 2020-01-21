JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville boys’ coach Harris Avant could hardly contain his excitement, pumping his first at Tuesday’s end to the first half.
His Flashes had not only taken control of Latta, but they were dominating them. After leading 49-12 at the break, Johnsonville won Tuesday night by the score of 90-29.
“I can’t remember the last time we won like this,” said Avant, whose team led 14-0 in Tuesday’s game. “But I’ll be honest with you. Latta is a good team, and (Latta coach Chris German) is a good coach. Tonight was just our night.”
That goes without saying.
Leading 18-7 going into the second quarter, the Flashes stepped up the intensity as a Quez Lewis layup made it 26-9 with 5:02 left in the first half.
“Quez was on cue tonight. He did just about everything right,” Avant said of Lewis, who tied teammate Isaiah Brown for a game-high 20 points.
Brown, who came off the bench, then sank four second-quarter 3-pointers. His final one before halftime accounted for the halftime score.
“(Brown) also had the type of game we thought he could have,” Avant said of Brown.
Johnsonville’s Jace Avant also finished in double figures with 15 points, followed by Rashawn Moore with 10.
With 2:21 left in the third quarter and Johnsonville leading 61-16, Avant did not ease up on intensity as he kept shouting, “Play hard!”
“That first half, however, set the tone for the whole game. That was a pretty good first half,” Harris Avant said. “We played team-oriented basketball, unselfish basketball and things were just clicking. We had a great night at home. We had talked about doing things right at home, securing things up on our home court — especially in THIS region (7-2A).”
On paper, this counts as a Region 7-2A win.
But from watching the Flashes’ bench, Tuesday’s game appeared to mean something more.
“We just wanted to play a good game,” Avant said.
L 7 5 7 10 — 29
J 18 31 23 18 — 90
LATTA (29)
Miles 4, Taylor 9, Bowman 1, Griffin 2, McRae 3, Bryant 6, Hennegan 2, Jones 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (90)
Chandler 3, Quez Lewis 20, Jace Avant 15, Graves 7, Isaiah Brown 20, Rashawn Moore 10, Hanna 6, Gilliard 4, Cooper 5.
RECORD: J 10-1 overall, 6-1 Region 7-2A.
GIRLS Latta 55 Johnsonville 32
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Latta had a slow start to Tuesday’s first quarter, but the Vikings still led 15-5 going into the second and never looked back.
“It was just about them getting motivated,” Latta coach Sandra Gomillion said. “It was the coldness, and maybe they were just tired from the cold. But once they got that blood flowing, they did what they were supposed to.”
Moya McDuffie led Latta with 22 points, followed by Ri’Ana Green with 13. The Flashes were led by NyAsia Graham’s 10.
L 15 11 20 9 — 55
J 5 5 6 16 — 32
LATTA (55)
Moya McDuffie 22, Wheeler 8, Ri’Ana Green 13, Gordon 5, Dotson 2, Grice 3, Berry 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (32)
Timmons 4, Brown 8, Verner 6, NyAsia Graham 10, Bardon 4.
RECORD: L 10-4 overall, 7-0 Region 7-2A.
