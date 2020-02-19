JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — There’s something about split-second adrenaline that sparks the Johnsonville Flashes.
It could come from the lack of outside expectations after going winless last year in Region 7-2A, which coach Harris Avant’s team countered by winning this season’s region championship.
Or, it could come from a passage like Wednesday’s game when Philip Simmons scrapped from a 41-24 halftime deficit to get within 41-37.
With its back against the wall, Johnsonville shifted to that next gear at the most crucial time.
In a flash, even.
All Johnsonville did was go on an 11-0 run to take command and put away this pesky bunch from Charleston with a 102-54 victory in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Avant was asked what kind of strategic move his team made once Philip Simmons got within four.
There wasn’t one.
“It was me chewing on their tail,” Avant said. “We were giving them too many transition baskets, too many one-and-outs on our possessions. We’d shoot one shot and miss it, and then we’d have to get back and they scored. That’s what got them back into the ballgame.”
After the Iron Horses closed within 41-37 on Miles Haight’s layup, Johnsonville had a different five on the court than it had all season.
But one of the familiar Flashes, Quez Lewis, drew a foul while driving to the basket and sank two free throws to start the Flashes’ game-changing run.
It was none other than Lewis who set the foundation by adding a 3-pointer and two more free throws to give Johnsonville more breathing room at 46-37.
“He did pretty good, there,” Avant said of Lewis, who finished Wednesday’s game with 24 points.
Teammate Jace Avant took over from there with a 3-pointer of his own, followed by a Savion Graves three-point play. They finished the game with 14 and a game-high 27 points, respectively.
But there was also one minor change Harris Avant made after giving his team that fiery, mid-huddle speech.
“We made a change in our defense that kind of slowed them down offensively in their transition game,” Avant said.
Philip Simmons never recovered.
And with 1:13 left in the third quarter, Isiah Brown thrust home the exclamation point with a thundering, one-hand dunk that threw Johnsonville’s crowd into a frenzy. He finished with 16 points.
Meanwhile, the Flashes (20-1) were on their way to Wednesday’s total of 15 3-pointers. Graves made four of them, followed by Lewis and Jace Avant with three each. Ny Gilliard made two.
“Our assistant coach, Jonathan Parnell, works those guards at the perimeter, tirelessly,” Avant said. “They don’t’ just come out and it happens. Those guys work hard, and (Parnell) works them really hard, and it’s a big asset to us this year having him on staff. I credit him for all of our great perimeter shooting.”
Three-pointers by Lewis and Graves were even part of the Flashes’ 13-0 run that started Wednesday’s game.
“That’s the way you want to start a game at home,” Avant said. “It’s the playoffs, and you want to have a big start at home.”
Avant then talked about how his team responds to those shots of adrenaline that not only fueled Wednesday’s dominating second half, but the Flashes’ run to the region championship.
“Accept the challenge. Accept the personal challenge that you want to come out as a winner. That you want to come out on top, and that you’re willing to fight,” Avant said.
That’s what Johnsonville did. And late in Wednesday’s game, the Flashes’ student body chanted, “WE WANT MORE! WE WANT MORE!”
They will get just that Saturday when Johnsonville hosts North Charleston in Saturday’s second round.
“That’s students for you,” Avant said. “It’s nice to have that kind of enthusiasm from your student body. I’m so happy this team can provide such excitement for them.”
Philip Simmons was led by Antonio Leake with 15 points, followed by Jac’Que Green with 14 and Jaylen Green with 10.
PS 12 16 14 12 — 54
J 28 13 27 34 — 102
PHILIP SIMMONS (54)
Jaylen Green 10, Miles Haight 6, Antonio Leake 15, Duval 4, Marc Haight 5, Jac’Que Greene 14
JOHNSONVILLE (102)
Quez Lewis 24, Jace Avant 14, Savion Graves 27, Isiah Brown 16, Moore 5, Gilliard 4, Cooper 7, Timmons 5.
RECORD: J 20-1.
