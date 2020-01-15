MULLINS, S.C. – Isiah Brown scored 15-points to lead Johnsonville to a 67-62 win at Mullins Tuesday night.
Johnsonville coach Harris Avant was pleased with the Golden Flashes composure.
“We changed a little bit of the game-plan tonight than what we’ve been doing the previous games,” he said. “I thought the guys played more of a self-controlled game rather than that fast-paced game that we really want to do. I thought both teams played very well and fortunately we made foul shots.”
Johnsonville scored 7-of-9 free throws in the final quarter.
The Golden Flashes had the Auctioneers in a 21-17 hole in the first quarter with three-pointers made by Kody Hanna, Jace Avant and Brown.
Mullins guard Jaden Hayes scored on a runner to give Mullins a 28-27 lead at the 2:17 mark in the second quarter and a bucket from Quinton Tisdale extended the lead to seven points before another trey from Brown and last second score from Savion Graves closed the halftime deficit for Johnsonville 35-33.
Brown added another three-point jumper in the closing moments of the third quarter to help Johnsonville re-take the lead 50-47 heading to the final quarter.
The teams were even 55-55 with 3:05 remaining in the game when Graves answered an inside score from Kheauris Cross with a trey to take a one-point lead. A bucket from Savion Campbell kept Mullins close 62-59 with a minute remaining then Flashes point guard Quez Lewis added a pair of free throws. Mullins responded with a three-point shot from Hayes to cut the lead 64-62 with 33.9. Johnsonville’s defense held on to secure the game.
Johnsonville improves to 8-1 and 4-1 in region play. The Golden Flashes are making use of their depth as Lewis added 14 points along with 11 points from Graves and 10 points from Jace Avant. Rashawn Moore scored the final bucket for Johnsonville and added eight points.
“It’s nice to have depth,” Avant said. “Considering we didn’t win a region game last year and that we took a lot of bumps and bruises and got beat-down last year, we stressed that wasn’t going to happen us this year. With this crowd we don’t know which guy is going to step-up any given night and that is a good thing to have.
Avant said the team moves on from the hardest part of their schedule playing on the road at Latta, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon and Mullins.
“Hopefully, getting everything back at home is going to help us out,” he said.
Troy and the Auctioneers fall to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in region play with games at Kingstree Friday then next week travelling to Carvers Bay and East Clarendon.
“We played a pretty tough team in Johnsonville,” Troy said. “They came in and played a good game.”
Troy said his team is learning to play a complete game.
“It’s a transition year and we got a good group of kids but we have to realize we have to play all four quarters,” he said. “Once we do that we will be alright.”
Cross led Mullins with 14 points while C.J. Gilchrist added 13 points along with 12 from Hayes.
In girls action, senior forward Tameisha Lasane scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mullins to a 84-23 win over Johnsonville.
The Lady Auctioneers jumped out to a 27-12 lead to open the game and held a 49-14 advantage at halftime with Jen’Lea Nichols leading the way with 14 points.
Mullins continued to roll in the second half with a trey from Nylai Morelos to push the lead 52-14 at the 5:20 mark in the third quarter. The Lady Aucs closed the quarter on a 14-2 run.
Janiya Swinton added 13 points for Mullins along with 12 from Morelos. Antionette Reed also added 13 points for Mullins.
Lady Auctioneers coach Myron Gerald said his team is healthy at the right time.
“We’re working hard and trying to get there,” Gerald said. “I’m ok with where we’re sitting at in the region right now.”
Gerald said the team is playing with intensity and playing their type of basketball.
“That atmosphere on the road is going to be a good challenge for us,” Gerald said. “Basketball is big in those venues so if we could have good outings there then that is going to be another big boost for us.”
