FLORENCE, S.C. — Jerran Devlin is West Florence High School’s assistant coach of the year.
“It was actually really surprising, for the simple fact I don’t aim to win awards like that,” Devlin said. “I just kind of go into West Florence every day and do what I can to help where I’m needed.”
Suffice to say, a coach’s calling is what drives Devlin, not the awards.
From the time the Georgetown native was a teenager, he wanted to coach. So much so, the Bulldogs’ football coaching staff allowed him to sit in on their meetings after he got his license to drive.
After a standout career at Georgetown High School, Devlin — West’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons — went on to play football at Coastal Carolina University. After graduating, he joined Wilson High School’s staff under then-Tigers football coach Chad Eaddy while teaching at Williams Middle School.
Then, in 2016, Devlin joined the Knights’ staff under then-coach Trey Woodberry before becoming the team’s defensive coordinator the next season.
And that’s what Devlin has coached ever since. Along the way, he discovered what his calling meant to him.
“All my coaches I played for had a positive impact on my life, and I saw how hard they worked and how much they cared for me,” Devlin said. “I appreciated that, and I decided I wanted to give back because of that.”
Since Devlin graduated from Coastal with a degree in physical education, he has since earned his master's in athletic administration from Coker University in 2016.
As Devlin continues to grow as a coach, he has learned what this job has meant to him.
“I like the relationships with the kids,” Devlin said. “It’s all about the relationships you build with the kids. That’s ultimately what they’re going to remember. They won’t remember as much the games as what you did for them, how you treated them. And I love the camaraderie between the coaches. I just love everything about my job.”
That includes the challenge of adjusting to team personnel from year to year.
“Every team isn’t the same, so where we might do with Cooper Wallace and Ailym Ford won’t be the same way we coach George Floyd and Nyke Johnson,” Devlin said. “It’s a different style of coaching, each and every year.”
An avid tennis player, Devlin added one more job to his duties — coach of the Knights’ junior varsity boys’ tennis team.
“(Varsity coach Warren Coker) knew of my interest in tennis, and he asked me if I wanted to coach it, and I said,’ Why not?’” Devlin said. “I love playing tennis, and this is how I can stay in it with my job. Before COVID stopped everything, our team was 1-1.”
Devlin also has taken on administrative duties like working the weight room and simply doing what else that current West football coach Jody Jenerette and Knights athletic director Greg Johnson ask him to do.
"Coach Devlin is the heart and soul of our program," Jenerette said. "He's the guy that when you need something done, he does it. He understands what an assistant coach is all about. He's a coach the kids can talk with, and he understands where they're coming from and can relate to them. But he also knows where to draw the line between buddy and coach. He does all the little things an assistant coach is supposed to do. He's going to be a phenomenal head coach one day."
“I feel I’m on the right path related to what I’m meant to do,” Devlin said. “But winning an award like I received is nice that it’s good to be acknowledged like, ‘Hey, you’re working hard, and we appreciate you.’ So, I will continue to work hard and focus on doing the right thing.”
