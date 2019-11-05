FLORENCE — Wilson receiver Jakobe Quillen learned to love football while playing catch with his older brother, Jacob.
So it’s only fitting Jakobe’s first touchdown was on a 65-yard pass he caught from none other than Jacob — on the first play of their 2017 game against Myrtle Beach.
“That was very exciting, especially my first touchdown,” Jakobe said.
That was during Derek Howard’s first year as Wilson’s coach, and he was more than just happy for the present. He was excited about the future.
“I told them after that play that they would always have that memory,” Howard said. “I think his brother gave him an opportunity to show how good he could be. And fast forward two years later, I think he has become that type of player for us. Whatever I imagined, he has become that player.”
Quillen certainly has made his mark this season with 56 catches for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“He’s got great hands. I don’t think he’s dropped a ball all year,” Howard said of the 6-foot-3, 190-pound selection for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl. “When the ball’s in his area, he’s able to get it. He does a great job of high-pointing the football. He’s long, so he’s just hard to defend by the average high school defender. They’re not going to be able to match him person to person. So with that being the base, he’s definitely a great asset for us.”
But Quillen has made it his goal to become an even bigger asset. And he did that by watching NFL receivers like Julio Jones and A.J. Green.
“To me, Julio is very big and very fast. So basically, it’s rare to have a receiver like that who’s big and fast, and A.J. is the same way,” Quillen said. “And what also separates them is how they run their routes.”
Hence, that also became a priority for Quillen.
“I like to be the person you can depend on out there on the field,” Quillen said. “I like to be cool with the quarterback, catch the ball and run routes. I’ve always been focused on that while growing up. I just keep my eye on the tip of the ball, and wherever the ball goes, I go. When it comes close, I go get it.”
That passion led to him being meticulous on his timing.
“I’ve got to keep the routes perfect, create space and always have a way I can get open,” Quillen said.
That surely enhanced Tigers quarterback Zayshaun Rice’s trust in him.
“We have a lot of chemistry,” Quillen said. “We’re always throwing to each other, telling each other what we want from each other. We talk in practice back and forth to keep that chemistry going. That’s crucial to having a good game.”
Ninth-ranked Wilson has had more good games than not, as the Tigers are 8-2 and entering the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hilton Head Island.
In times like these, Quillen remembers the preseason talk Howard had with him.
“He told me how he needed me to be a leader and step up so others can watch me and do the same stuff I’m doing so they can get better,” Quillen said.
But as of Friday, a new season starts.
“We’ve had a good run through the season,” Quillen said. “We’ve got to tighten up and get even better that this point. We’re 0-0, got a lot to lose, so we just have to go hard. It’s one and done now, so we don’t want to lose out on our goal to become state champions.”
