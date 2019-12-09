CLASS A

DL: Kobe Montgomery, C.E. Murray

LB: J.J. Langley, Lamar

LB: Tyrese Montgomery, C.E. Murray

OL: Nyziah Alston-Daniels, C.E. Murray

OL: Shane Amerson, Lamar

OL: Kobe Montgomery, C.E. Murray

OL: Anthony Walton, Lamar

RB: Darrious Cooper, C.E. Murray

QB: Cam Galloway, Lamar

DB: Antonio McKnight, C.E. Murray

WR: Dajaun Reid, C.E. Murray

CLASS 2A

OL: Devon Mincey, Hannah-Pamplico

DB: Jalen Jenkins, Hannah-Pamplico

HONORABLE MENTION: Chandler Matthews, Latta; Isaiah Brown, Johnsonville; Qua’Liek Crawford, Marion.

CLASS 3A

DL: Clint Caldwell, Lake City

DL: Xavier McIver, Cheraw

LB: Ty’Quan King, Dillon

WR: Jalen Coit, Cheraw

HONORABLE MENTION: Khalil Fulton, Lake City; D’Vonte Allen, Marion.

CLASS 4A

LB: Justin Abraham, Hartsville

LB: Kevon Haigler, Hartsville

CLASS 5A

HONORABLE MENTION: Cam Harper, South Florence.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

Tags

Prep Sports Writer

A five-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.