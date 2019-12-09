CLASS A
DL: Kobe Montgomery, C.E. Murray
LB: J.J. Langley, Lamar
LB: Tyrese Montgomery, C.E. Murray
OL: Nyziah Alston-Daniels, C.E. Murray
OL: Shane Amerson, Lamar
OL: Kobe Montgomery, C.E. Murray
OL: Anthony Walton, Lamar
RB: Darrious Cooper, C.E. Murray
QB: Cam Galloway, Lamar
DB: Antonio McKnight, C.E. Murray
WR: Dajaun Reid, C.E. Murray
CLASS 2A
OL: Devon Mincey, Hannah-Pamplico
DB: Jalen Jenkins, Hannah-Pamplico
HONORABLE MENTION: Chandler Matthews, Latta; Isaiah Brown, Johnsonville; Qua’Liek Crawford, Marion.
CLASS 3A
DL: Clint Caldwell, Lake City
DL: Xavier McIver, Cheraw
LB: Ty’Quan King, Dillon
WR: Jalen Coit, Cheraw
HONORABLE MENTION: Khalil Fulton, Lake City; D’Vonte Allen, Marion.
CLASS 4A
LB: Justin Abraham, Hartsville
LB: Kevon Haigler, Hartsville
CLASS 5A
HONORABLE MENTION: Cam Harper, South Florence.
