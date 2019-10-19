Trinity-Byrnes girls' tennis team pic

Trinity-Byrnes' girls' tennis team poses with the state runner-up trophy after losing to Ashley Hall in the SCISA Class 3A state final.

 SUBMITTED

SUMTER, S.C. – The Trinity-Byrnes girls’ tennis team lost 5-4 to Ashley Hall in Saturday’s SCISA Class 3A state final. It was the Titans’ first loss of the season.

The Titans’ Allie Murrell and Hannah McKay won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. And after Maggie Murrell won her match at No. 5, the match was tied at 3 going into doubles. Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis and Allie Murrell won at No. 1, but that was it.

“We were all disappointed with the loss in the state championship,” said Titans coach Jeff Murrell, who coached the Titans to the 2017 Class 2A state crown. “This is the second year we’ve come up short in the finals to Ashley Hall. I knew it would be a tight match, as it should be when you get to the championship game. We were tied after singles 3-3 and needed to win two out of the three doubles matches. It didn’t work out for us today.

“My heart goes out to the girls,” he added. “We have two seniors: Haley Davis and Laurel Casstevens. I was hoping to send them off with a state championship. Although we lost in the finals, the girls had a great season. We were undefeated and region champions. We will be back next year and hopefully, in the finals to take another run at the championship.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scott covers prep sports, takes action photos and produces videos. An APSE award winner in sports writing, photography and videography, he played college tennis on scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.